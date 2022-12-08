A Tiktok of an employee who works in a South African municipality went viral as he showed exactly how loadshedding works

The man in the video showed his followers that someone literally has to switch off the electricity during loadshedding

Online users flooded the comments with jokes about finally finding the person responsible for the power cuts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video of how power cuts are initiated in Northwest Rustenburg amused people. Loadshedding in South Africa continues at full force, and online users got a bit of closure about how it all works.

One man showed that he switches off some power from Eskom in South Africa, and online users were in stitches. Image: TikTok/ @mandisidyatyi

Source: UGC

TikTokkker @mandisidyantyi works at a power station, and he showed people that he is responsible for switching off electricity. South African online users were completely taken by the video as it got millions of views.

Man switching off power for SA's loadshedding goes viral on TikTok

A video posted on TiK ToK by @mandisidyantyi shows the man who works at Rustenburg municipality managing 11 000 Voltz of electricity. In the video, the man switches off some of the power units, which caused a reaction among netizens as it got 3.5 million views and 122 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The TikTok creator also said he had no protective gear to do his job. Watch the full video below:

One person commented that they thought power outages would be automated, but the TikTok creator said it is only like that with some municipalities. People cracked jokes about how they finally found the person responsible for executing Eskom's orders.

lifestyleby_alisha commented:

"I dont know why I thought this was an automated process."

mandisidyantyi replied:

"Not always my sister some municipalities are falling behind."

Gqamile_ Mbatha _13 commented:

"Ngeke ulingene izulu trust me buka."[You will not enter heaven, just watch.]

Mark Mabuza commented:

"So it’s you."

MR GREY commented:

"So you are the guy putting my lights off."

tshavhu commented:

"I love how you guys manage to turn it off at exactly 11:00 but it comes back at 15:10."

Lanca commented:

"So it is you? it has been you? This whooooole time."

user2324176505563 commented:

"Lol now we know you."

Bobzen commented:

"That guy is so proud of it.."

Jasper commented:

"I see a green light still on. Is it where you live?"

user7611390120601 commented:

You can see his face , he is enjoying every moment of it."

mxolisimnguni809 commented:

"So kahle kahle you are happy with what you're doing"

Tyrant Gallery TV commented:

"We need to talk to this guy."

Japanese man in SA explaining loadshedding to the world has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a Japanese man learning English in South Africa shared his experience with loadshedding. The man did his best, and it had hilarious results.

The video went viral on TikTok as his explanation for loadshedding amazed peeps. South Africans flooded the comments with their reactions.

A TikTokker, from Japan, @ana__kouta, shared his experience living in South Africa. The man touched on the reality of living with load shedding. In the video, he says it is "horrible, terrible" and that the power cuts are caused by corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News