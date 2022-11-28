Eskom CEO André de Ruyter blamed some stages of loadshedding on acts of sabotage at the power utility

A wide range of mysterious acts has been noted at the various power stations, which put pressure on the management

The CEO said mysterious failures, oil leakages, and equipment knockouts are frequently experienced at Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing acts of sabotage at Eskom are sparking loadshedding, according to the CEO of state-owned power utility André de Ruyter.

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has attributed some stages of loadshedding to sabotage. Image: Michele Spatari & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The various power stations have noted a wide range of mysterious acts. Most recently, rocks instead of coal were delivered to Majuba Power Station.

De Ruyter said some stages of loadshedding are attributed to criminal activity. He said people deliberately break equipment which results in a maintenance callout.

The CEO said that at the Camden power station, a suspect was arrested, and the motive for the sabotage was found to be from service providers hoping to secure more work, according to Mining MX.

De Ruyter said the sabotage also puts pressure on himself and the management teams. He said the criminal acts are “stealing” huge amounts of money from the utility.

SABC News reported that the CEO found the acts of sabotage to be pervasive and serious. He added that mysterious failures, oil leakages, and equipment knockouts are frequently experienced at Eskom.

Citizens react to the sabotage:

Thizwilondi Dennis Nekhavhambe said:

“Agreed, action must be taken.”

Khalanga Kaizer Baloyi posted:

“This excuse is four years now they talk about sabotage, why they don’t put hidden cameras and more security, sometimes if the is sabotage at station you need to give the station manager responsible for failure to secure his/her station.”

Manaha Lavhelesani Harris wrote:

“Eskom should fire all maintenance contractors otherwise they will always experience breakdowns.”

Nasie Olifant commented:

“This man and his excuses.”

Sphiwe Kay added:

“Corruption and Eskom sabotage is a sign of corruption done by workers to get more hours fixing the same infrastructure they have broken, the innocent citizens have to pay an extra price for all this corruption. Eskom needs to hire new workers.”

