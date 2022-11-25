One of Eskom's senior managers fears for his life after blowing the whistle on corruption at the power utility

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter revealed this while talking about the coal corruption plaguing the nation's power utility

De Ruyter said that moving to solar and wind energy would eliminate coal corruption because the sun and wind cannot be stolen

CAPE TOWN - A senior manager at one of Eskom's coal-fired power stations lives in fear after they exposed corruption at the power utility. The manager has even resorted to wearing a bulletproof vest and hiring two bodyguards to protect him.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter revealed the senior manager's plight on Thursday, 24 November, while speaking at an Exporters Western Cape networking event in Cape Town.

Though the CEO of the embattled power utility didn't reveal the manager's identity, De Ruyter praised them for working to eradicate corruption at the power utility, TimesLIVE reported.

De Ruyter also outlined the challenges posed by internal crime syndicates within Eskom and how they contribute to South Africa's ongoing energy crisis. According to the power utility's CEO, Eskom is plagued by coal corruption in its supply chain, which is tricky to combat.

An incident of coal corruption was reported earlier this week where rocks were delivered to another Eskom power station instead of coal. De Ruyter said the rocks were small enough to pass the screening system. The truck driver involved was arrested for stealing coal from Eskom.

According to News24, De Ruyer said introducing more renewable energy into South Africa's energy mix would solve the power utility's coal corruption problem.

De Ruyter quipped:

"One good thing about the sun and wind is that it cannot be stolen."

De Ruyter added that solar and wind energy also cant be exported to China, enriched there and sold back to the nation.

South Africa reacts to the Eskom senior manager who fears for his life

Some South Africans think De Ruyter is lying about the whistleblower and corruption at the power utility.

Below are some comments:

@MandlandunaD asked:

"Forget about bulletproof vests. How is the Eskom generation fleet?"

@barry_niekerk commented:

"The mafia is very powerful and has no qualms about protecting their "turf"."

@NdlovuOwen claimed:

"Which corruption did he expose... LIARS."

@yakyak51 wished:

"May this honourable and brave power station Boss be safe."

@Nic0Milan accused:

"These people and making up scapegoats."

@Khumalo05Mpumi said:

"How this matter is not handled as treason is beyond me..."

