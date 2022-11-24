A taxi commuter who was arrested for carrying explosives a few days ago appeared in court on Thursday

The suspect asked the court to stop the media from taking his picture because he was fearful for his life

South Africans were stunned that he was afraid of cameras but didn't flinch while travelling with explosives

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A taxi commuter that wa caught carrying explosives by the Hawks. Image: @SAReliable

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Hlomohang Tenki appeared at the Magistrate Court in Durban on Thursday after he was caught by the Hawks carrying explosives while travelling in a taxi.

The 23-year-old man, who is reportedly from the Eastern Cape, lives in the KwaZulu-Natal area of Amaoti close to Phoenix, reported IOL

The police stopped the taxi that was coming from Phoenix and going to the Durban CBD on the M41 road in Umhlanga.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect appeared in court, used a Sesotho translator to speak on his behalf, and was represented by Nonkululeko Ndlovu, an attorney from Legal Aid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ndlovu told the court presided over by B Singh that Tenki did not give the media permission to take pictures of him because he was afraid for his life.

Singh said the case was in the public interest and denied the suspect's request to stop the media from capturing him.

The state argues that his nationality and residential address still needed to be verified and opposed bail.

The case will resume in court on the 1 December, and Tenki will be held at the Durban North Police Station.

South African reacted to the story on social media and below are a few comments:

Mlungisi Kelembe wrote:

"He speaks through an interpreter, and yet he's from EC? They need to verify this. There are Sotho people in EC, but they mainly speak Xhosa. Even if the home language is Sotho, they speak Xhosa fluently."

Setaki Mokobane said:

"Fear for his life. What a joke."

Sbusiso Matomela stated:

"I thought he was the danger."

Khanyi Ndlovu asked:

"Wow, you didn't fear for your life carrying live explosives?"

Lesetja Nthate suggested:

"Give him a life sentence to show others an example."

Truck driver sentenced to 15 Years after smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa

In related stories, Briefly News reported that a truck driver caught smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

The man, Alois Kamwaza, was stopped and searched at Beitbridge in July. While being searched, explosives were found hidden inside a toolbox in the back of a truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News