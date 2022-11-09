A truck driver was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after being caught smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa

Alois Kamwaza was stopped and searched at Beitbridge in July when explosives were found hidden inside a toolbox

Meanwhile, a different Zimbabwean truck driver was sentenced to five years imprisonment or a fine of R20 000 for delivering taw tobacco

GAUTENG - A truck driver caught smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

A truck driver was sentenced to 15 years imprisionment for smuggling explosives to South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The man, Alois Kamwaza, was stopped and searched at Beitbridge in July. While being searched, explosives were found hidden inside a toolbox in the back of a truck.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said 779 units of cartridges and three reels of detonating fuse worth an estimated R200 000 were found.

According to TimesLIVE, the explosives were headed for Gauteng. Kamwaza was remanded in custody until his sentencing.

Meanwhile, the Benoni Magistrate's Court sentenced a different Zimbabwean truck driver to five years imprisonment or a fine of R20 000. He was convicted for delivering raw tobacco at a facility in Benoni.

The raw tobacco was destined for a destination outside South Africa. The goods were worth over R3.5 million, according to IOL.

Citizens react to the sentence:

Queen Crystal Mkhungo said:

"That's treason should have been 30 years (15 years of hard labour)"

Bhekinkosi Dube commented:

"Good news! I wish the suppliers and end users of the explosives can also be arrested and sentenced to lengthy jail terms."

Tim Stemmet posted:

"Out in seven years, most definitely not an appropriate sentence."

Ernest Matlhake wrote:

"Must be given 50 years. Our justice system is too weak."

Shamila Khan Khan added:

"15 years is a joke prison life is better than a home for some."

Zimbabwean national arrested for running fake "Home Affairs" office from Hillbrow apartment

Briefly News also reported The South African Police Service in Gauteng has cracked down on a Zimbabwean national who ran a fake "Home Affairs" office in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The fraudster is said to have been creating fake identification documents, driver's licences, bank cards, SASSA cards and more, all from the comfort of his own apartment.

Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, SAPS Gauteng provincial commissioner, stated that the police received tip-offs from members of the public while carrying out foot patrol as part of operation O Kae Molao ("Where Is the Law"), according to TimesLIVE.

