An associate linked to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has come under scrutiny following a recent PKTT operation

Authorities reportedly carried out a search at a Pretoria East residence as part of an ongoing probe into a high-value rental agreement

The investigation is understood to be examining alleged irregularities in documentation connected to the lease application process

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An associate of Vusimuzi Matlala has allegedly been raided by the PKTT. Images: Emmanuel Croset and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - An associate of alleged criminal cartel member and tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has reportedly been taken in for questioning by the PKTT in connection with allegations of fraud linked to a high-value residential lease agreement in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

According to eNCA journalist Pule Jones, the individual’s home in Pretoria East was also raided by investigators during an operation carried out yesterday, 11 June 2026.

The associate was taken in by the PKTT and released after questioning.

Why was the home raided?

According to sources, the search and questioning are part of a broader probe into how the rental agreement for a luxury property valued at approximately R95,000 per month was secured.

It is alleged that the associate played a role in assisting Matlala by falsifying bank statements in order to strengthen the lease application. Investigators are reportedly examining whether the financial documents submitted to the landlord or managing agents were intentionally altered to misrepresent affordability and financial standing.

Further allegations suggest that Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala may have submitted the lease application using a Swaziland identification document, a detail that has raised additional questions within the investigation.

The matter is reportedly under review by the PKTT, focusing on documentation, identity verification processes, and the financial records linked to the rental agreement.

The post on Pule Jones's X account was littered with comments from South Africans, tired of crime in the country, praising the work of the PKTT.

View post here:

Social media reactions

@OkuhleSA said:

"PKTT has come to the rescue to improve the nation's mood. It's Friday, the perfect day to effect arrests."

@BennieSonamzi remarked:

"We can’t thank you enough Mkhwanazi."

@punk_double joked:

"PKTT must just go and play the remaining games in the USA. Captain Mkhwanazi and Madlanga's commissioners will assume the role of technical team."

@Seancology commented:

"Friday is my new favourite day. PKTT timing is just delightful. Arrests every Friday."

@PrinceDikela said:

"While all eyes are on the World Cup, our PKTT is pulling those necessary arrests. We're winning this fight against corruption."

Vusimuzi Matlala sued for unpaid rent

In other news, suspected cartel boss and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's landlord sued him for months in unpaid rent for the office space Matlala rented in Menlyn in Tshwane. Matlala reportedly had not been paying rent for office space in Menlyn Maine Towers in Menlyn, Tshwane. Menlyn Maine Towers filed a lawsuit for an outstanding debt of R258,890 in unpaid rent. The property argued that Matlala had not been paying his rent for a few months, allegedly due to a cash flow problem.

The South African Police Service. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Department of Public Works cancels contract with Matlala

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) cancelled its lease agreement with attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in 2025. In a statement, Macpherson announced that the department's lease agreement was for a hospital facility in Tshwane West. Macpherson said the decision to cancel the lease came after testimonies given at the Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News