Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Facing Menlyn Eviction Lawsuit for Outstanding Rent

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, is facing more legal troubles

His landlord in Tshwane, from whom he rented office space in Menlyn, is suing him for not paying his rent

Matlala reportedly owes over R200,000 in unpaid office rent for several months after experiencing cash flow troubles from June 2024

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is facing more legal woes. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspected cartel boss and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's landlord is suing him for months in unpaid rent for the office space Matlala rented in Menlyn in Tshwane.

According to SowetanLIVE, Matlala has not been paying rent for office space in Menlyn Maine Towers in Menlyn, Tshwane. Menlyn Maine Towers filed a lawsuit for an outstanding debt of R258,890 in unpaid rent. The property argued that Matlala had not been paying his rent for a few months, allegedly due to a cashflow problem. Mentlyn Maine Towers filed papers with the Gauteng High Court in Tshwane.

Legal problems Matlala is facing

Matlala is not only facing legal woes with his landlord. Matlala was arrested in May 2025 and charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane. He and his wife were both arrested and charged with the incident. His wife, Tsakani, was released on R20,000 bail, and Matlala remained behind bars at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

Matlala has been battling to be released from custody. His case was moved to the High Court in Johannesburg in November after his lawyer Victor Nkhwashu withdrew from the case. He has also been denied bail after the Alexandra Magistrates' Court found that he was a flight risk.

Cat Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Matlala before the Ad Hoc Committee

Matlala also appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee from 26 to 28 November 2025. The Committee, which was established to investigate allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system, invited him to testify after various witnesses implicated him in alleged acts of police corruption.

Matlala alleged that he bribed former police minister Bheki Cele and had a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He alleged that Mkhwanazi asked him a favour and shared personal details about the investigation.

Matlala also testified about his relationship with senior police officers, including Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Lesetja Senona, whom he said was like his brother.

Matlala's testimony exposed corruption: Breytenbach

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach commented on Matlala's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee. She commented after Matlala concluded his testimony.

Breytenbach said on 30 November that Matlala's testimony exposed the rot in the criminal justice system. She also said he has lived a charmed life and most of the criminal cases against him have been withdrawn.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News