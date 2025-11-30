Glynnis Breytenbach weighed in on Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Breytenbach said that there was nothing surprising about Matlala's testimony, as it confirmed the rot in the system

South Africans weighed in on Breytenbach's statement, sharing mixed reactions to her thoughts about Matlala

Glynnis Breytenbach discussed Vusimuzi Matlala’s testimony before Parliament, saying it wasn't surprising. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Member of Parliament, Glynnis Breytenbach, is not surprised by anything Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala said.

The tenderpreneur was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Tshwane.

Matlala was asked to appear as a witness after his name was brought up numerous times during testimonies before the committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He is alleged to be part of the criminal underworld and to have ties to several high-ranking law enforcement officials.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before Parliament over two days. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

Breytenbach weighs in on Matlala’s testimony

Speaking to eNCA on 30 November 2025, the Democratic Alliance member said that Matlala’s testimony confirmed what they knew: that there has been decay, corruption, and the undermining of the rule of law for the last 15 years.

Breytenbach’s comments come after Matlala admitted to paying former Police Minister Bheki Cele to assist him with his contract with the South African Police Service.

Breytenbach also noted how Matlala had several run-ins with the law, but his cases were withdrawn. His long list of charges dates back to 2000, but his only conviction was a four-year sentence for a 2001 burglary in Tshwane.

Breytenbach noted this, saying that some people were allowed to move through life with no consequences for their actions.

“Matlala is seasoned at having brushes with the law, and it started as far back as around 2000. He’s lived a charmed life in that everything appears to have been withdrawn. He was acquitted twice, and he was convicted once of a house robbery,” she said.

South Africans share mixed reactions to Breytenbach’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Breytenbach’s comments, with some praising her approach in Parliament, while others were concerned that Matlala was going to target her.

Lisema Makhera said:

“Some in the Ad Hoc committee might be implicated as well, as Matlala said, some people's names he is not going to mention in there. Maybe in a different setting. That woman who's barking at him might also have skeletons in her closet. Only time and investigative journalism will tell.”

Molehe Jali Olifant noted:

“After Advocate Breytenbach finished her questioning, I saw Cat looking at her like the undertaker and proceeded to write something down. Could it be that the advocate moved up the list?”

Trevor Williams stated:

“He is similar to Thabo Bester, just a different type of crime.”

Dalene Hawley said:

“You did a great job.”

Julia Maganedisa added:

“We need her views about Paul O’Sullivan, too.”

Antonio Ivan Muhambe asked:

“But you are not shocked by your ancestor’s crimes that were never judged to this day.”

Mduduzi Ndebele suggested:

“This lady must be the Minister of Police. She can finish corruption and crime.”

Sue Hyman added:

“We need to look into the entire executive committee. There is corruption amongst them all, and it needs to come out. We need a clean sweep. All government areas are rotten, and the health department and education department are probably at two and three after the South African Police Service and our judicial system.”

Lerato Preciouse Sithole said:

“Arresting Cat is a drop in the ocean. Start with Ramaphosa. Use the same energy to read the list of what Ramaphosa is accused of. A R360 million tender given to Cat, cancelled and given to Metropolitan for R1.9 billion. We are not stupid, Ma'am. Open a commission to investigate the Oppenheimers and Ruperts.

DJ Warras weighs in on Breytenbach's grilling of Cat

Briefly News reported that DJ Warras reacted to the interaction between Matlala and Breytenbach.

DJ Warras analysed Matlala's behaviour in the face of Breytenbach's grilling during questioning.

Social media users shared mixed views, with some providing their own analysis of Matlala's behaviour.

Source: Briefly News