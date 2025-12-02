The Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc committee have hosted various people of interest over the last few weeks, who have left Mzansi with a lot of questions

From self-confessed liars to awaiting-trial prisoners, South Africans have listened to controversial but even more concerning, contradictory testimonies

Several cases of perjury have been opened as a result of these sittings, however, with no follow-ups, many are forced to wonder if those found guilty will walk free

In the high-stakes inquiries into alleged corruption within South Africa’s police and justice systems, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee have become stages for dramatic revelations.

Established in 2025, to probe explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about a “big five” drug cartel embedded in law enforcement, these bodies have heard testimony from politicians, cops, and controversial businessmen. Yet, amid the whistleblowing, a pattern of perjury has emerged.

Witnesses like Brown Mogotsi, Cedrick Nkabinde, and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have been accused of bending the truth under oath.

Brown Mogotsi: The self-proclaimed agent who casually confessed to perjury

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi has been one of the Madlanga Commission’s most colourful witnesses. Testifying in November 2025, Mogotsi admitted to lying under oath in prior affidavits, claiming it was “part of the mission” as a state intelligence agent.

During his time on the stand, Commissioner Madlanga pressed him on a false affidavit where Mogotsi claimed to work in the Minister of Police’s office, a deliberate fabrication he swore to in court. Mogotsi explained that he had to lie under oath “for the purpose of the mission he was undertaking.”

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson didn’t mince words, accusing Mogotsi of being a “professional liar” and pointing to inconsistencies, including fabricated dates in interdict applications.

No formal perjury charges have been laid against him yet, despite calls from experts like crime researcher Thabang Bogopa for a full probe into his 25-year “informer” claims.

His testimony, laced with unsubstantiated bombshells, like claims that Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini are CIA recruits, has only amplified scepticism.

Cedrick Nkabinde: Dodgy dates and a hasty adjournment

Over at the Ad Hoc Committee, Senzo Mchunu’s (now suspended) chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, faced backlash in November 2025. Testifying on his interactions with Mogotsi and Mchunu’s schedule, Nkabinde’s affidavit clashed with his oral evidence. Dates for key meetings with Mogotsi shifted from September to November 2024.

When pressed, he admitted to making up the details, blaming the absence of his confiscated devices (seized in a police raid).

EFF leader Julius Malema branded it perjury and demanded his arrest. The committee halted proceedings, giving Nkabinde 10 days to revise his statement, a rare rebuke given the gravity of the actions. The EFF wasted no time, laying perjury and obstruction charges at Cape Town Central Police Station, vowing to make an example of him to protect parliamentary integrity. MK Party MPs echoed the fury, accusing him of shielding implicated figures. As of now, the case is registered, but no arrest or trial date has surfaced.

Cat Matlala: Blue Lights, Ex-Wives, and Instagram Exposés

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, accused of heading the “big five” cartel and bribing top cops, appeared before the Ad Hoc committee in late November 2025. Matlala refuted using illegal blue lights on his BMW fleet, claiming that it was his ex-wife who was responsible.

However, News24 quickly unravelled this statement by producing Instagram videos from Matlala’s current wife, Tsakani, showing her cruising in the same car with flashing lights during a Sun City getaway, contradicting his sworn denial.

This builds on earlier Madlanga revelations where former EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye testified that deputy Julius Mkhwanazi illegally fitted Matlala’s vehicles with state blue lights, backed by a fake MOU.

There are no perjury charges levelled against Matlala.

Why No Consequences?

South Africa’s Commissions Act of 1947 empowers inquiries like Madlanga to summon witnesses under oath, with perjury punishable by up to seven years in prison or fines. For example, cases against Mkhwanazi (for retracting Cele bribery claims) and Khumalo (for allegedly inflating a witness’s criminal record) highlight the trend where charges are filed, but prosecutions stall amid political crossfire. The Ad Hoc Committee, too, adjourns for “corrections” rather than cuffs, as with Nkabinde.

President Ramaphosa’s establishment of Madlanga aimed to rebuild SAPS trust, instead, it exposes a vicious cycle where perjurers seem to evade justice.

South Africans deserve better in the form of swift prosecutions, not endless adjournments.

As Malema asked:

“We must accept [lies] in front of the nation?”

The answer, so far, is yes.

