The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gone the legal route against Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde

Nkabinde testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, but was called out for lying under oath during his testimony

Julius Malema said that it wasn't just Nkabinde who was guilty of perjury, saying the legal team were complicit as well

The EFF has opened a perjury case against Cedric Nkabinde following his testimony before Parliament. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have opened a case of perjury against Cedric Nkabinde following his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Nkabinde, the Chief of Staff to Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 13 November 2025, when proceedings were brought to a halt.

Proceedings were abruptly halted when Parliamentarians took issue with Nkabinde’s conflicting statements. He provided different dates in his oral evidence before Parliament as compared to his written affidavit.

Nkabinde admitted the information in his statement was not 100% accurate, as he could not recall exact dates due to the fact that his gadgets were confiscated by the police. The admission did not sit well with Members of Parliament, as they blasted him for misleading the committee.

EFF opens perjury case against Nkabinde

Reacting to Nkabinde’s different versions, the EFF’s Leigh-Ann Mathys said it was important to note that it was not an oversight or mistake, but rather perjury.

“It’s intentional and it’s perjury, and as the EFF, we are going to open a case against perjury after this.”

She added that it showed Nkabinde was not taking writing a sworn statement to Parliament seriously, questioning his credibility when it came to anything he wrote.

The EFF then released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) in which it confirmed that Mathys would be opening a case at the Cape Town Central Police Station on 13 November 2025 at 5 pm.

Leigh-Ann Mathys and other members of the EFF opened a case against Cedric Nkabinde. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema says the evidence leader is complicit in perjury

EFF leader Julius Malema agreed with Mathys on the perjury stance, but argued that the evidence leader, Senior Counsel (SC) Norman Arendse, was equally complicit in perjury.

Malema said that the SC should speak from a very embarrassing position because he helped draft Nkabinde’s statement. He added that even though Nkabinde said he wasn’t sure of details because he didn’t have his gadgets, Parliament’s legal team encouraged him to round off details and estimate when things happened.

Malema stated that the legal team should have known better and not encouraged him to provide wrong details.

The Ad Hoc Committee will now take a break for the rest of the week, as they could not get another witness on short notice to replace Nkabinde. Nkabinde has been given 10 days to go back and get his information right and prepare a new statement with the right information.

