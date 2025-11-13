Julius Malema reacted to Floyd Shivambu's criticism of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader compared his party's growth to that of the Red Berets

South Africans weighed in on Malema's one-word response to Shivambu's claims about the EFF

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Julius Malema reacted to Floyd Shivambu’s criticism of the EFF. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Julius Malema is not impressed with Floyd Shivambu’s recent statement about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Shivambu, the ex-Deputy President of the Red Berets, threw shade at his former party, which caught the attention of Malema. Shivambu left the EFF on 14 August 2024 to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, but has since formed his own party, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Since he departed from the EFF, Shivambu has not been afraid to share his thoughts about the movement.

What did Shivambu say about the EFF?

During a media briefing in Midrand on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, Shivambu talked about the growth of his new organisation, as opposed to that of the EFF. The comment was in relation to how many members his party recruited since launching in September 2025.

“We know that the stage that the Afrika Mayibuye Movement is at in four months is where the EFF was supposed to be in year eight or year nine,” he claimed.

Shivambu also claimed that the EFF was led by delusional people, while maintaining that his party was there to stay and bring about total freedom and emancipation in South Africa.

Malema reacts to Shivambu’s claims

Shivambu’s claims did not escape the attention of Malema, who reacted below an IOL X post reporting about it. The EFF Commander-in-Chief simply responded with the slang phrase ‘mxm’. The term is used to represent frustration, annoyance, or disappointment.

Julius Malema was not impressed with Floyd Shivambu’s criticism of the EFF.

Source: UGC

South Africans are divided by Malema’s response

Social media users weighed in on the EFF leader’s response to the claims, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@ZizinjaAbelungu addressed Malema:

“His just looking for relevance and attention, President. He can't tolerate the fact that we've been ignoring him.”

@BJNet53 said:

“The two of you will reconcile one day.”

@mothusiy stated:

“Kante, Floyd can't promote Mayibuye without having to drag EFF in it.”

@TommyTmm15 added:

“You should have ignored him. Attention from you is what he is seeking.”

@maDuka553823 stated:

“He's obsessed with the EFF. Why doesn't he just go back to it?”

@MmaPC asked:

“Can Floyd Shivambu walk his Mayibuye path without comparing himself to EFF. Talking about the EFF all the time shows his childishness. He was not expelled; he chose to leave. He was even begged to stay. So why the bitterness?”

@LuciaNkhoma questioned:

“Why does he always have to compare? Aaiii, wa boraa man.”

Shivambu labelled the EFF as a cult

Briefly News reported that Shivambu also fired a cheap shot at his former political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Shivambu maintained that leaving the Red Berets had been the best decision he made, saying that the party was a cult.

The former uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) Secretary-General claimed he learnt more under Jacob Zuma than at the Red Berets.

Source: Briefly News