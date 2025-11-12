EFF President Julius Malema takes a swipe at Donald Trump in G20 build-up

The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has taken a dig at the United States President Donald Trump

His criticism of Trump comes after the US President said that the country will not send a delegate to the G20 Summit

Malema slammed Trump and AfriForum, calling for action against AfriForum for its alleged racism

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Julius Malema roasted Donald Trump. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has criticized United States President Donald Trump in the build-up to the G20 Summit.

Malema spoke outside Parliament after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech (MTBPS) in the Western Cape on 12 November 2025. Sixolise Gcilishe posted a clip of Malema speaking on her @SixoGcilishe X account. Malema also commented on Afriforum.

What did Malema say?

Malema said that AfriForum is part of a tiny minority of Afrikaners who continue to peddle lies about the country. He said they are not acting in the interests of South Africans, particularly Afrikaners who operate in the agriculture sector. He accused them of closing Afrikaners out, which he said resulted in Afrikaners denying that there is a genocide in the country of white people.

Malema slams Donald Trump

Malema also said that Trump did not know politics or the world.

"He survives through those who are hero-worshipping him, fanatics who are like him who do not understand what they're talking about, and as a result take extremely wrong decisions," he said.

Malema added that the G20 Summit will continue without Trump. He said the country will hand the G20 Presidency to the United States of America, and it will be successful with or without him. This was because Trump announced that no delegate from the US would represent the country at the G20 Summit.

"He's not the alpha and omega of the world," he said.

Julius Malema, seated with Lee-Ann Mathys, was in Parliament. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Racism must be dealt with: Malema

Malema also pointed out that the racism in the country must be dealt with after the G20 Summit, which will take place between 23 and 25 November. He said that Afriforum will need to be charged with serious charges for undermining the country's sovereignty. He said the state must not be undermined, and Afriforum must be dealt with decisively.

View the X video here:

Julius Malema slams NPA head Shamila Batohi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema slammed the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi. Batohi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament investigating the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system.

Batohi refused to disclose the name of one of the prosecutors who is under investigation. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, testified that a member of the NPA is involved in crime.

Malema and other Parliamentarians were not happy that Batohi refused to name the prosecutor. Malema furiously told her to pack her bags and leave parliament if she wouldn't divulge the information.

Source: Briefly News