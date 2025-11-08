The United States President Donald Trump made it clear that no US official would attend the G20 summit in South Africa

Trump stated that a white genocide is happening in South Africa and that the country has racist laws

The 20th G20 summit is set to take place from 22 November to 23 November 2025 in Johannesburg

President Donald Trump said the United States would skip the G20 Summit in South Africa, repeating claims that white Afrikaners are being “killed and slaughtered” in the country.

What did Trump say?

In a social media post on Friday, 7 November 2025, the US president stated that no US official will come to South Africa. He said that it is a disgrace that the G20 will be held in the country. Trump noted that Afrikaners are being killed and that their farms and land are being taken.

He added that he looks forward to hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in the United States, which he plans to hold at his own golf resort in Miami, Florida. Trump had announced in September 2025 that Vice President JD Vance would attend the meeting later this month on his behalf, but has now said that no US representatives will go at all.

30% Tariff on South Africa

Trump has taken a tough stance on South Africa since returning to the White House in January 2025, often repeating claims of a “white genocide” in the country. He confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office, showing a video that accused the post-apartheid government of targeting white farmers.

Last week, Trump’s administration announced plans to slash the number of refugees the United States will accept each year to a record low of 7,500, with priority given to white South Africans. Relations between the two countries have also soured over several issues, including South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. He imposed a 30% tariff on South Africa, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa, as part of growing tensions between the two countries.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Trump said about South Africa.

@TheOldCootBiker said:

"Perception rules the world and not facts or data. Julius Malema singing about shooting to kill farmers creates perceptions to which there is global reaction regardless of if he has or has not shot to kill a farmer. It’s tiresome for South Africa not to align with world powers much like Saudi and UAE have done for the financial benefit of their citizens."

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

"Donald Trump is holding on to the narrative that there is a white genocide in South Africa and that there is a mass confiscation of land from white people."

@Khanyi_Magubane said:

"At this point we need to admit that this is a medical problem. This reality exists in Trumps' mind and nothing anyone does or says will make him believe otherwise."

@LHadebe said:

"Explains why the American delegation which attended the meeting in Limpopo yesterday rejected every suggestion that was put forward especially by Health Minister, Motsoaledi."

@KeSeRomeo said:

"He could come or send someone and stay for an extended period of time after the G20 to be taken where the Afrikaners are being killed and to the land that has been illegally confiscated."

