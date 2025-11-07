President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on South Africans who prevented foreigners from accessing healthcare facilities

The president said he understood the frustration of many, but called for citizens to show more Ubuntu toward others

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's comments, with many blaming the government for people's frustrations

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans not to resort to vigilante acts against illegal immigrants.

The president made the appeal while answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 6 November 2025. Ramaphosa fielded numerous questions about the impact of illegal migration on State services during the proceedings.

Ramaphosa discusses the removal of foreign nationals from healthcare facilities

While answering questions, the president weighed in on recent instances where foreign nationals were prevented from accessing healthcare facilities by Operation Dudula. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg recently ordered that the group stop preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining medical assistance.

Ramaphosa said that while it was justifiable that South Africans were concerned, they could not resort to vigilante acts. He added that attempting to remove foreign nationals from health care facilities was un-South African and gave the country a bad name.

“It is a real blight on the character of our nation. Our Ubuntu characteristic must be clearly played out in how we deal with people of other countries as well,” he said.

President warns against hiring undocumented migrants

While the president called for tolerance for undocumented foreign nationals, he also warned that employers who hire them would face imprisonment or fines. He emphasised that under the Immigration Act, it was against the law to do so.

“The Immigration Act prohibits anyone from employing illegal foreigners who are not documented. Employers who continue to employ people who are not documented are committing an offence. They can be fined, and they can be put in prison,” he warned.

The president said the country welcomed and would welcome workers from other countries, provided they were certified and documented.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa’s comments

Social media users were not impressed with the president’s comments, sharing varying reactions to his appeal.

Gillian Muller Olivier stated:

“If the government used taxes effectively, instead of wasting money and lining their own pockets, perhaps public facilities would be able to assist our own citizens. If our people weren't literally fighting for their own lives when it comes to limited resources, they might be more compassionate when it comes to others. This is a governance issue.”

Francois Boems Swart noted:

“It is the government's fault. If we had better border control, these conflicts would not happen.”

Duduzile Thanjekwayo said:

“If they were working according to the Constitution, there would not be vigilantism. If the laws were followed, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Start working by chasing away illegal foreigners and tightening up the borders and laws, so that, should they be found again, they will be sentenced. Employ South Africans, and foreigners must work only in scarce skill jobs.

Mankgae Phaka added:

“For many years, his government has been turning a blind eye to the illegal immigrant issue, and now that the people are taking matters into their hands to save the country, he comes and lectures us about the country's character.”

Thembelani Thembela noted:

“Now we are called vigilantes, while our government go on retreats and who knows what they are discussing. And the president has no solution for illegal immigrants.”

Kgosietsile Daniel Otimile asked:

“How can a president protect the illegal presence of people in the country? This guy failed South Africa. He’s not presidential material, but a forced one.”

March and March march against illegal immigrants

Briefly News reported that March and March led a peaceful protest in the Durban Central Business District (CBD) on 7 November 2025.

The civil organisation wanted authorities to act against the rising crime and number of illegal immigrants in the city.

March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, noted that there were many parts of the city which were unsafe.

