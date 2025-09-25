Members of the South African Police Service have been deployed to Yeoville in Johannesburg to quell conflict in the community

Locals from the community clashed with foreign nationals over accessing public healthcare services

South Africans commented on the clash, and some believed that foreign nationals are burdening the healthcare system

YEOVILLE, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been deployed to Yeoville Clinic in Johannesburg on 25 September 2025 after tensions between foreign nationals and locals spilled into conflict.

According to Power FM, a group of South Africans refused to allow foreign nationals to enter the premises of the clinic and blamed undocumented foreigners for straining the clinic. Residents alleged that a voicenote circulated on WhatsApp, encouraging foreign nationals to mobilise. The voicenote allegedly encouraged foreign nationals to march to Yeoville Clinic to respond to Operation Dudula's campaign against illegal immigrants.

Foreign nationals clash with locals

In a picture Power FM posted on its @POWER987News X account, members of the community are on one side, while members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department are on the other side. Residents alleged that medication at the clinic has been depleted by foreign nationals visiting the clinic.

Operation Dudula has, over the past few months, been removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities. Two of its members were arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, for allegedly removing a pregnant woman at the Lilian Ngoyi Clinic. The members were released on warning.

Operation Dudula defended its campaign to remove foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities. The organisation said that it would continue its campaign in response to the calls from the public.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were concerned about the crisis of illegal foreigners in the country.

Lettah Masuku said:

"The government must do something with these illegal foreigners because South Africans are sick and tired. It's painful to go to a government clinic and hospital, and you end up not being helped."

Mlando said:

"Even the police are fed up with illegal immigrants. They are just standing there without annoying Dudula members."

Sonti said:

"They are not there to arrest illegal foreigners."

Vho Ndou said:

"Dudula is preventing even documented ones."

Children of Fire said:

"And we help a lot of undocumented South African children who struggle to get medical services, penalised by their parents' ignorance or indifference, and often a lack of cooperation from the Department of Social Development and Home Affairs. Efficiency and compassion go hand in hand."

