WASHINGTON, DC – AfriForum continues its campaign to secure international sanctions against Julius Malema and bring global awareness to his conduct.

The civil rights organisation visited the United States of America on 24 September 2025, handing over a dossier to the Donald Trump administration about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader. The dossier outlines several allegations against the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets.

What does AfriForum’s dossier contain?

According to AfriForum, it met with the Trump administration alongside Solidarity as part of a follow-up visit. While there, it handed over the Malema dossier, which it had published earlier in September.

“This comprehensive dossier provides the foundation for international consequences, such as targeted sanctions, for EFF leader Julius Malema by documenting his history of incitement to violence, alleged involvement in corruption, and his support for terrorist groups,” the group said.

It added that bringing Malema’s extremism to the attention of the Trump administration was just one part of a larger international campaign to ensure that he faces the consequences for his actions.

AfriForum addresses the Kill the Boer chant

The dossier also states that the EFF has encouraged attacks on Afrikaner farmers in recent years through the singing of the “Kill the Boer” song at its rallies.

Ernst van Zyl, Head of Public Relations at AfriForum, maintained that the organisation will continue its mission to not only make Malema face justice at home, but also to expose him to the world.

How did South Africans respond to AfriForum’s move?

The decision drew mixed reactions online, with some praising AfriForum, and others joking that Malema was giving them sleepless nights.

Anga Xamane said:

“Julius Malema is giving these guys sleepless nights and I like it🤣.”

Anitta Mazibuko added:

“This is quite funny. Papi Trump is probably rolling his eyes and thinking, ‘Can't these idiots solve their own problems?’😂.”

Puleng Tau stated:

“Malema keeps Afriforum up and awake all night. Now they are going to fly miles and miles because of him.”

Thomas Jacobs asked:

“So, what must Trump do to Malema? Tell Trump we dare him to come face Malema in South Africa. That will be a Netflix blockbuster.”

Kabelo Abby Mahlakoane stated:

“The man is giving them sleepless nights, yerr.”

Graham Koch said:

“Trump will put Malema on the FBI's most wanted list. Dead or Alive.”

Sydney Daniel added:

“Awesome. It's time for the red overalls to be exchanged for orange ones.”

Ricky Thompson stated:

“Give that man a Bells. Well done. Julius must be taken care of.”

André Vosloo exclaimed:

“Make him the first one to go down.”

Albert Du Plessis saw it differently:

“Delivering a dossier on SA's Malema to the USA's Malema.”

