AfriForum wants international governments to impose personal sanctions on Julius Malema

The lobby group wants the Economic Freedom Fighters leader punished for singing the Kill the Boer song

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed that they were compiling a dossier against Malema

GAUTENG – AfriForum is not giving up in its quest to have action taken against Julius Malema.

The lobby group are unhappy with the Economic Freedom Fighters leader singing the Kill the Boer song and the lack of action taken against him. The Red Berets leader recently sang the struggle song on 21 March 2025 at a rally to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the chant cannot be considered hate speech, while the Constitutional Court dismissed the group’s appeal application. Despite AfriForum’s appeals to Cyril Ramaphosa to condemn the chant, the president hasn’t done so.

AfriForum seeks international assistance

The lobby group has now started an international campaign against the struggle chant. The civil rights organisation has appealed to international governments to impose personal sanctions against Julius Malema and others guilty of gross human rights violations through public calls for violence against Afrikaners and farmers.

The lobby group also requested governments to use diplomatic channels to express concern that President Ramaphosa hasn’t condemned the chant.

“The call for international punitive measures against Malema is necessary, as the Constitutional Court’s legalisation of the 'Kill the Boer' chant means that Malema cannot be called to account in South Africa for his hate speech against Afrikaners and farmers,” AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said.

AfriForum preparing dossier against Malema

Kriel added AfriForum were also preparing a dossier against Malema and his colleagues. The contents of the dossier would detail how the individuals violated human rights and expressed support for terrorist organisations. He stated that the dossier would also highlight the serious allegations of corruption against them.

“The dossier will be presented to governments worldwide to emphasise the need for personal sanctions,” Kriel explained.

What you need to know about uproar surrounding the Kill the Boer song

AfriForum slams Constitutional Court ruling

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum expressed unhappiness with the Constitutional Court.

The lobby group accused the judges of using their personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel also took issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa for not condemning the singing of the song.

