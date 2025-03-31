Fikile Mbalula doesn’t believe the relationship between South Africa and the USA should be strained because of AfriForum’s lies

Mbalula also hit out at claims of white genocide in the country, saying it needed to be dismissed with the contempt it deserves

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress said Donald Trump needed to sit down with the government to understand the Expropriation Bill

Fikile Mbalula dismissed claims of white genocide in the country. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula doesn’t believe the relationship between the United States of America and South Africa should be strained because of lies.

Tensions have been strained between the two nations ever since Donald Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in the country and cut funding to South Africa.

Things have been further strained because of AfriForum and Solidarity’s claims that Afrikaners were being treated unfairly by the South African government.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mbalula dismisses claims of white genocide in South Africa

Speaking outside the Birchwood Hotel on Friday, 28 March 2025, the Secretary-General of the African National Congress denied that there was any form of white genocide in the country. He made the comments on the sidelines of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. While addressing the media, Mbalula emphasised that the relations between the two nations shouldn’t deteriorate because of AfriForum’s false claims.

“South Africans can attest that the notion of so-called genocide is a fallacy that we dismiss with the contempt it deserves,” Mbalula said.

You can watch his speech below.

He also added that they weren’t sure what Trump’s administration wanted from South Africans but added that it had to do with AfriForum.

Mbalula addresses Expropriation Act

The Secretary-General also touched on the Expropriation Bill, which has become a source of so much contention, saying that Trump needed to sit down with the South African government to discuss it.

“If Donald Trump, as the president of the USA, and his administration can sit with South Africa to understand where this act comes from and open diplomatic channels, he will understand,” Mbalula added.

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination

Donald Trump deletes tweet claiming that South Africa was a dangerous place

The US State Department has explained why they are unhappy with South Africa at the moment

The US President has offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they don’t feel safe in South Africa

Elon Musk claimed on X that the media wasn’t reporting on the genocide in South Africa

Gayton McKenzie urges white South Africans to denounce claims

Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie urged white South Africans to denounce the claims of white genocide in the country.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture said white South Africans were complicit in the lie if they didn’t speak out against it.

South Africans were divided over the minister’s statement, with some condemning him for accusing all white South Africans of being complicit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News