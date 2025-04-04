The Defend South Africa movement wants Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as the president of the country

The movement cited corruption, economic failures and the influx of foreigners as major issues during his presidency

South Africans believe it's a bad idea, asking who would replace him as they are all corrupt

Defend South Africa has organised a march to demand that Cyril Ramaphosa resigns as president of the country. Image: @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

GAUTENG – Calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as President of South Africa are growing.

The Defend South Africa movement has organised a march through Pretoria on April 4 to call for the African National Congress leader to step down as the country’s president.

The movement promised that the march would be peaceful, adding that other civil rights groups would be joining.

Defend South Africa calls for Ramaphosa’s resignation

On their website, the movement said that Ramaphosa’s ascendence to the presidency has been characterised by corruption from within the ANC.

It added that his time as president has also been characterised by corruption, noting that the Phala-Phala saga was the worst scandal a South African president was ever involved in.

They also added that the economy has been in recession since 2019, while illegal immigration and foreigners taking over the informal economy have worsened under his leadership.

“Since 2019, South Africa has experienced a dramatic decline in economic stability, social security, and overall governance under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

“The failures of this administration have plunged millions into deeper poverty, unemployment, and lawlessness, making everyday life unbearable for ordinary South Africans,” the movement stated.

Operation Dudula confirmed that they would also be a part of the march.

It's not the first time that there have been calls for the president to resign; as in December 2024, many were upset with him after he announced a relaxed visa process for Nigerians.

Pn 27 February 2024, former South African Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman also said Ramaphosa should resign.

South Africans have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Numerous streets to be affected by march

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) also noted that numerous streets would be affected by the planned march.

The TMPD has urged motorists to approach the affected streets with caution.

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service (SAPS) will be deployed to monitor the march.

South Africans weigh in on the march

South Africans shared their thoughts on the march, with many saying it was pointless and a waste of time.

Senele Caswell said:

“If he resigns, who is going to be the president? 🙄 because the whole cabinet is not promising.”

Nomsa Nomsa added:

“As South Africans, we must unite and vote the ANC out because now, even if we protest against Ramaphosa, the next president is going to come from the ANC as well. And all of them don't have the capacity to lead this country.”

Japiro Bevzen asked:

“You can march all you like, but now who is going to replace Ramaphosa because the whole ANC cabinet is rotten. Remember, they opted for him because there was no a better candidate than him. The ANC is left with thugs. Do you guys still remember Gwede Mantashe wanted to stand for presidency? Just imagine Mantashe as president.”

Mosala Seelamo stated:

Come and tell us again should they succeed in their foolish march 🤕😂.”

Dante WaKurara added:

His resignation won't bring a solution. Who will succeed him? Remember, they feed from the same trough. Indeed, his presidency is just a disaster, stumbling from one crisis to another, but his party is the problem.”

Aubrey Ndivhuwo Muremi exclaimed:

“Waste of time.”

uMkhonto weSizwe wants Ramaphosa to step down

Briefly News reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party also called for the president to step down.

The party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela claimed that Ramaphosa had no clue about what he was doing.

South Africans criticised Ndhlela for being too emotional, saying he needed to focus on politics.

