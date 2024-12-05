Calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after announcing a relaxed visa process for Nigerians are gaining momentum

Locals, inspired by South Korea, where protests broke out nationally for the sacking of their president, called for a shutdown

Others on social media called SA's bluff, arguing many were all bark and no bite, considering previous instances of such calls

TSHWANE — The backlash against President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a relaxed visa process for Nigerian nationals coming into the country to boost economic and tourism activity is at a fever pitch.

Recent social media activity captured a surge in public outcry for Ramaphosa's resignation, inspired by protests in South Korea.

Calls grow for Ramaphosa's resign

It comes after the country's president, Yoon Suk Yeol, surprised the nation by declaring martial law on Tuesday night, 3 December 2024.

Since then, he has been pressured to step down after his announcement to give the military command unlimited authority to enforce the country's laws.

The move sparked candle-lit vigils and rallies nationwide, with some citizens gathering on the steps of the National Assembly Hall.

Yoon's cabinet subsequently reversed the martial law order.

South Africans have since demanded that Ramaphosa do the same by reversing the government's decision, announced at the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on 3 December.

The Presidency clarified the move in the face of the backlash — including that conveyed in an open letter written to Ramaphosa — saying it sought to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said SA missions in Nigeria had ramped up the efficiency and convenience of visa applications to modernise and streamline the process worldwide.

"It is part of the reforms initiated by the government to support economic activity and boost tourism," said Magwenya, noting national security remained a priority.

"Modernising the application process doesn't compromise the visa system's integrity," he said.

SA calls for national shutdown

Among the push, many citizens online supported calls for a national shutdown. Briefly News looks at some of the heated commentary.

@_BlackZA assessed:

"That's all we know to do: make noise on social media. That's it."

@BolediEllah wrote:

"We can do this, South Africa. This guy ore tlwaela gampe (rubbing us the wrong way)."

@RealMCDB added:

"Mxm, South Africans are cowardice!!! This post once had a meaning until it was posted every week with no action!"

@LuckyKunene2024 quizzed:

"OK. We're removing Ramaphosa, but who will be our interim president?"

@Mo_Magoda offered:

"Everything they told us Zuma is is exactly what Ramaphosa is, with [the] evidence right [before] our eyes."

Soweto community wants Ramaphosa gone

In related news, Briefly News reported that residents in Gauteng's Soweto were infuriated after Ramaphosa's directives for unregistered spaza shops.

This saw an opposing group prevent other community members from registering spaza shops owned by foreign nationals renting space from their yards at a Customer Service Centre in Jabulani on 19 November.

A few days earlier, on 15 November, Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the food poisoning crisis that has been battering SA since the beginning of the year.

