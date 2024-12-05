The Presidency addressed what it described as a misunderstanding after the SA government announced a simplified visa process for Nigerians

President Cyril Ramaphosa had said Nigerian foreign nationals, including businesspeople and tourists, would not require a passport for a visa

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said prospective travellers did not have to submit their passports only at the time of application

The Presidency stepped in to clarify the remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the new SA-Nigeria visa application process. Images: Dwayne Senior, Nigeria Presidency

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — The Presidency has attempted to quell the clamour following an angry public backlash against the South African government's decision to relax visa rules for Nigerian foreign nationals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a "simplified visa process" for Nigerian businesses and tourists at the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

Presidency clarifies Ramaphosa's remarks

Alongside Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he noted, among other key highlights, that applicants would not need to submit a passport as part of the new process, which sought to improve efficiency and customer service.

"Our efforts to create a favourable environment include [introducing a] simplified visa process for Nigerian businesspeople. Those who qualify can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa. Nigerian nationals can apply for a visa without needing to [produce] a passport," Ramaphosa said in part.

What followed was a barrage of criticism, with social media capturing a significant portion of locals expressing discontent with Ramaphosa's leadership. This has seen calls for protests for his resignation.

On Wednesday, 4 December, the Presidency released a statement to clarify "a misunderstanding that appears to have arisen."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said SA missions in Nigeria had ramped up the efficiency and convenience of visa applications to modernise and streamline the process worldwide.

"It is part of the reforms initiated by the government to support economic activity and boost tourism," said Magwenya, noting national security remained a priority.

"Modernising the application process doesn't compromise the visa system's integrity," he said.

According to the Presidency, prospective travellers do not have to submit their passports at the time of application.

"They're only required to submit certified copies of the passport's bio-data page. [However], the actual passport should be [produced] during the application process for verification and confirmation," said Magwenya.

"Once approved, [prospective applicants] must submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed to the passport."

He said the changes had improved the customer experience.

