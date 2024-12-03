President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Nigerian President Bolo Tinubu and announced a passport-free visa for Nigerian businesses

He announced that tourists can apply for a simplified five-year multiple-entry visa without submitting a passport

South Africans did not appreciate the announcement, and many said Cyril Ramaphosa was selling the country out

Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigerian counterpart Bola Tinubu met to discuss trade. Images: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Nigerian businesses will no longer have to use their passports to apply for a visa.

Ramaphosa changes visa laws for Nigerians

@Newzroom405 posted a video of Ramaphosa making the announcement. He met with his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on 3 December 2024, head of the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission to be held in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Ramaphosa said Nigerian businesses would not need passports to apply for a visa. They can apply for a simplified five-year multiple-entry visa. He added that the SA government wants to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa.

"We want to enable investors to promote and operate their businesses in a manner that will enable them to pursue various opportunities in various sectors of the economy. We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa. We want to see Nigerian products on the shelves of South African shops," he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans unhappy

Netizens were fuming and felt that Ramaphosa betrayed the country.

Riaan Pretorius said:

"These fools need to be voted out of government as soon as possible."

Lebogang said:

"This guy doesn't only hate the ANC but the country as well."

Siya said:

"South Africa desperately needs a president like Trump. What is this?"

Beta2Alpha said:

"Nah, it's like someone is forcing him to say this. Nigeria, out of all countries? Really?"

Car of the Day said:

"I may be wrong, but the president's body language suggests a different message. While it may sound diplomatic and progressive in an ideal world, considering the current perception of lawlessness among immigrants, I believe this approach is not beneficial."

