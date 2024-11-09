President Cyril Ramaphosa called United States President Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the elections

Trump was elected for the second time to the Oval Office after a narrowly won victory against former Deputy President Kamala Harris

Ramaphosa said he and Trump agreed that both countries should strengthen their political and trade ties

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Cyril Ramaphosa dropped President Donald Trump a line. Images: VCG/VCG via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped the re-elected United States president Donald Trump a line, and they discussed the two countries' relationship.

Ramaphosa congratulates Trump

Ramaphosa posted on his X account @CyrilRamaphosa a few days after Donald Trump was re-elected president of the United States. Trump defeated former deputy president Kamala Harris in the hotly contested 2024 US elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa congratulated Trump and said the two countries should endeavour to strengthen their political and trade ties. He also said he looked forward to hosting him during the G20 Heads of State Summit in 2025.

View the tweet here:

South Africans roast Ramaphosa

Netizens, including Build One SA (BOSA) president Mmusi Maimane, fired shots at Ramapohosa in the comment section.

"I hope you didn't try to sell him premium Ankole in US dollars."

Tebogo Koma said:

"Trump needs to share with you tips on how to make SA great again."

Nonduku asked:

"Have you visited any of the children who were hospitalised due to food poisoning?"

Kgabo Malema said:

"All you know is opportunities."

Queen Misah asked:

"Does Trump know about the dollars you had in your house under the carpets and couches?"

White Lion II asked:

"Did he ask you why you keep voting against the US in the Security Council or your pro-Palestine approach?"

Sandile Msibi said:

"African leaders will ruin their relationship with Western nations for loyalty to Russia."

Cyril Ramaphosa warns against internal ANC fighting

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa cautioned members of his party, the African National Congress, against infighting.

He highlighted the need to present a stronger unity after claims of factionalism emerged from within the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News