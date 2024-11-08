More than two weeks after 24 children were hospitalised at a school in Mangaung in the North West, the community acted

Members of the community confronted the Mayor of Mangaung and demanded that he act on the outbreak

The community leader said the community was tired and angry and wanted answers from the government

MANGAUNG, NORTH WEST—Community members in Mangaung met with the Mayor and demanded that he act on the rising cases of food poisoning.

Food poisoning in Mangaung

According to IOL, Mangaung Mayor Gregory Natis received a surprise visit from angry members of the community a few weeks after 24 children from Ihobe Primary School were hospitalised from eating food allegedly from spaza shops. Their hospitalisation sparked looting incidents and police intervention.

"We are tired, we are angry," said one community leader.

The community leader also said that the issue of unregulated spaza shops has been raised, but the government has not addressed it. Police arrested 29 individuals where the looting took place. One parent said that she removed her child from school and is keeping her home for fear she may be poisoned.

SA is unnerved by incidents

Netizens on Facebook commented on the incidents and subsequent looting spells.

Bernice Abrahams said:

"We used to have health inspectors. Are these no longer working but getting paid?"

Mark WasHere said:

"Looting makes it all better. Hehe."

Kerry Bauer said:

"Send your children to school with healthy food made by your own hands in your own kitchen."

Maryann Walters asked:

"Looting what for? So they can eat the same food as the kids?"

Oomtas Mike asked:

"Why is there no government intervention?"

Fikile Mbalula provides updates on spaza shop poisoning

In a related article, Briefly News reported that African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula provided an update on the rising concerns about food poisoning.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa promised him that the government would engage the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to find a solution.

