A failed cash-in-transit heist occurred on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban, with the armoured cash van being set on fire

Paramedics responded to the scene, where it was reported that robbers had bombed the van

South Africans want to see more action from the police and security companies to prevent cash-in-transit heists

DURBAN - The N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban was chaotic after a failed cash-in-transit heist.

A cash van was set on fire after cash-in-heist robbers bombed the vehicle. Images: Stock Photo/Getty Images & ALS Paramedics/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

An armoured cash van was reportedly set on fire after a failed robbery on Thursday night, 5 October.

Cash van bombed in Durban

According to TimesLIVE, ALS Paramedics were called to the scene at around 7:30pm. There were reports that the cash van was bombed by would-be robbers.

The scene was cornered off by the police by the time the paramedics arrived.

The guards sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics and refused further treatment.

The latest cash-in-transit heist attempt is the third incident in KwaMashu this week. According to IOL, on Wednesday, 4 October, a cash van was attacked by robbers.

A security guard was killed, and three others were injured after they were overpowered by the robbers, who took their weapons. The criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The heist on Wednesday happened nearly 24 hours after a similar incident on the M35 near Folweni.

South Africans want more to be done about CIT heists

"@shabs61 said:

"As with all crime in SA there is no willingness to implement measures to prevent them from happening."

@MawandeMothibe said:

"Bheki Cele is nowhere to be found useless person."

@15TeeJay said:

"We are living in an era where there are 1/2 CIT Robberies a day. SA, alive with possibilities."

@MuzieSndlovu said:

"In one week 2 heists in Kwa Mashu... eFolweni, there was also a heist... Emlazi 2 heists. Ngeke guys, it's the same criminals "

@chrisbcoza said:

"I have a conspiracy theory. In the 12-18 months leading up to an election, we tend to see an increase in CIT attacks. Could a political party be behind them?"

@DonaldDiale said:

"Why is it that these CIT companies cannot develop a technology that defaces the cash when it is not accessed properly? Why is the cash stained randomly and not all the time? It doesn’t make sense to me ‍♀️"

Benoni cash-in-transit heist leaves burning vehicle on N12 near Putfontein

Briefly News previously reported that the aftermath of a cash-in-transit heist near Putfontein, Benoni, has created chaos on the N12.

A short video clip posted on Twitter by Blue Hawk Tactical briefly shows a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

As such, motorists have been advised to steer clear of the N12 near Putfontein as authorities deal with the consequences of the CIT heist.

