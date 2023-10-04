A pedestrian bridge caved in as two people were crossing, causing them serious to moderate injuries

The authorities say the victims were taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries

The male victim's injuries are allegedly so severe that amputation of his ankle might be necessary

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Jeppestown. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @TrafficSA

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday afternoon, a pedestrian bridge in Jeppestwon collapsed while two individuals were crossing it.

Prasa bridge collapses

They are currently receiving medical care in the hospital. The bridge, which spans a railway line, is owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

According to EWN, the male victim may have his ankle amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Disaster misses rush hour traffic

City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, expressed that it could have been a huge catastrophe if the bridge had collapsed during peak hour traffic.

A paramedic told News24 that the bridge, constructed in the 1970s, collapsed due to vibrational fatigue. He mentioned that some of the infrastructure appeared to be missing, potentially due to theft.

@Amgee96679882 said:

"This is a concerning incident, and it's crucial that authorities thoroughly investigate to prevent such accidents in the future."

@chrismbatha9 commented:

"We are still going to see more of these incidents. You'll never see me walking on these bridges."

@MnrKMashego posted:

"That overhead cable will be stolen today."

@bonakele_donald wrote:

"Joburg is finished."

@MalatjiTetelo added:

"The legacy of April Fearfokol is placing the lives of ordinary citizens in jeopardy."

@Kenny_Afrika said:

"Looks very old and rusty. We're too focused on politicised issues, like renaming old roads instead of building new infrastructure."

@JeffJoburg tweeted:

"World-class filthy city miserably run city with useless mayor, management and staff, stealing from suburbia. "

Johannesburg CBD explosion: 1 Person killed as officials shutdown bree street to find cause of explosion

In another article, Briefly News reported that the explosion in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) resulted in one person's death and 48 others injured.

The massive explosion occurred during peak hour on Wednesday night, 19 July. The deceased was reportedly found while vehicles were being moved on Jourbet Street.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News