A woman from the Free State was happy to share that she gave birth to her child in an expensive style

The young dame revealed that she coughed up over R55K in hospital fees where she ate food better than public hospitals

Netizens shared their views and experiences with both public and private health facilities and pointed out the benefits of each

A woman spent a lot of money ensuring she received top-class hospital service. Image: @thatego_harmony

Source: TikTok

A Bloemfontein woman who gave birth at Rose Park Hospital Hospital spent R60k giving birth to her child.

She jokingly called the hospital an "expensive hotel," and netizens joked about it and discussed public vs. private hospital births.

Woman spends R60K for private birth

@Thatego_harmony's TikTok video reached the eyes of almost 300K views. In the video, the woman shares pictures and clips of her checking in and the kind of food she was served.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is not uncommon for TikTokkers to share how much they spent to usher in their bundles of joy. She did not seem to spare a dime while waiting for her bundle of joy to arrive. She had lasagne, strawberries and quite a few dishes that one would not expect at a public hospital.

Some women prefer public hospitals, while others would happily cough out a lot of money for private healthcare. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers discuss private and public health facilities

South Africans joked at how expensive her birth experience was. They also shared experiences of public and private hospital births and discussed the healthcare system in general.

Fierce shared her experience.

“I gave birth at a public hospital. I was shocked at the hospital's clean and new appearance, considering it is old. The nurses were awesome.”

Noor'KarriemOhlson also shared hers.

“For my twins, it was about R127,000 + R8,000 for the ambulance to transfer them out of a government hospital. They were in the Netcare NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for about three months.”

Chantal's Anatomy commented:

“Medical aid and private hospitals will be phased out soon.”

Ncuncu ka mama added:

“We need to talk about this hotel's small portion of food. They need to increase the portions, guys.”

Pulane joked:

“When the doctor says hello to you, money is deducted.”

Mampho_Mosese's child was delivered at the same hospital.

“Same here, but I enjoyed my stay as well. Rospark treatment is the best.”

Kholofelo Nkadimeng Khangale spent a lot of money as well.

“R172K here. Imagine if it was cash. Medical aid is a must.”

Woman spends R50K giving birth at Ekurhuleni

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Ekurhuleni spent R50K giving birth to her child at Modderfontein.

Siane Mumba shared a TikTok video of her experience at BusaMed via Network One Health.

She told Briefly News that her experience was world-class as she had 24-hour access to midwives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News