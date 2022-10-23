A social media user who narrated how much she paid after delivering her baby at a private institution has left jaws on the floor

The proud mom explained that she ended up paying R78 460 because she did not have medical aid and had to have an emergency C-section

The amount shocked Mzansi's Twitter users, who headed to the timeline to remind her that public hospitals are still free

Social media users were stunned when a peep explained that she parted with over R70 000 after giving birth at a private institution without medical aid.

The stunner explained that the bill went up with every extra service the doctors and nurses offered.

According to the TikTok user, her bill went through the roof after having an emergency c-section which meant extra costs. She explained that she ended up paying a whopping R76 460 because she didn't have medical aid.

Twitter users were stunned by the hefty amount that she paid when public hospitals are absolutely free. Many headed to the comments section of the post shared by Twitter user @_siphiwe_n to dish their unfiltered thoughts

@OOhnuh

"Read somewhere that private hospitals make people deliver through c-section, so they may charge more."

@ibrazo_usanele wrote:

"There question here is why do you not have medical aid if you want to give birth in a private facility because all these things are covered on medical aid.‍♂️"

@Zwaras1 commented:

"Private hospital rips apart those who love things- she can always give birth to a public hospital, but if the shoe fits wear it."

@BloomerVeryMuch noted:

"Something about needing ‘emergence c-section’ when you’re at your most vulnerable upsets me. Cause what if I don’t really need it and they’re claiming that I do to charge me more money?"

