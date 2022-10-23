Mzansi took to Twitter to talk about why they build gigantic tombstones for their loved ones who have passed on

Some claimed that spending so much money on the dead is unnecessary and will get many people into debt

Others added that if Egyptians could bury their people in tombs, then they'll spare no cost to honour their family members

Mzansi talks about proper ways to bury a loved one. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

A man started a conversation on Twitter about what is necessary to give a loved one a dignified funeral.

He posted images of over-the-top tombstones that people have been erecting, some resembling small homes.

Mzansi people offered different opinions, and the discussion highlighted that black people spend a lot of money on funerals.

The mourning period is a week on average because it gives relatives enough time to travel and pay their final respects.

During that time, the mourning families have to feed extended relatives, colleagues, friends and neighbours who come to the grieving family home to extend their condolences.

Some people were frustrated with this custom that the responsibility falls on the grieving family to cater to people. They shared that it's expensive because the actual burial comes with additional costs like buying a casket, hiring busses for people to travel to and from the burial site and serving them again after the burial.

@ally_madi mentioned:

"For my parents, I would even do a tower. That’s where our loved ones are sleeping. It’s not a waste of money for me. This is the symbol of love."

@MPN_MSHIKA shared:

"This is just a waste of money, bro. Black families spend a fortune on funeral arrangements and the funeral itself but won't give you that kind of money to start a business while you're still alive."

@Greg_Kgauza asked:

"How do they even allow you to take soo much space?"

@HalalaCele posted:

"Wait, how did Jesus' tomb look like? Did it have an entrance? Christians, please help!"

@ashiemap wrote:

"Egyptians buried themselves in a whole pyramid. This is nothing! Now you spend 10 years saving to go and see their tombstones! Let people be!"

@g_mapaya tweeted:

"Trust black people to create a new way of overspending, and funerals are already too expensive and unnecessarily flamboyant."

@tdugzzz commented:

"Muslim burials it's quick and simple. Few sheets of cloth, and you leave just the way you came. Nowadays people spend so much on a tomb for the dead, but when the person was alive no one bothered."

Mzansi shook by floor made out of stolen tombstones: “Cursed the whole family”

Briefly, News reported that there is never a dull moment in South Africa! In what can only be described as bizarre and dark, a picture on Twitter of what looks like a section of a floor tiled using pieces of a broken tombstone left Mzansi shaken.

Needless to say, the displayed portion of unusual interior decoration had Twitter users not only crawling in their own skins but fearing doom and gloom for the homeowner.

Source: Briefly News