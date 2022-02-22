A photo of a section of flooring made of pieces of a tombstone have gotten South Africans talking, with many agreeing that it's an unusual material to use

Tweeps are displaying their shock and dismay at the unusual interior deco with hilarious memes and funny quotes

The property was deemed "spiritually unsafe" to be in as some people warn the homeowners that they will be cursed for stealing from a grave

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There is never a dull moment in South Africa! In what can only be described as bizarre and dark, a picture on Twitter of what looks like a section of a floor tiled using pieces of a broken tombstone left Mzansi shook.

A Twitter image showing a section of flooring tiled using broken pieces of a tombstone shocks Mzansi. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Needless to say, the displayed portion of unusual interior decoration had Twitter users not only crawling in their own skins but fearing doom and gloom for the homeowner. While some did not see the humour in this, others found it hilarious.

Mzansi reacts in surprise to tombstone tiling

Twitter users had plenty to say about the macabre interior deco, which made for some of the most interesting comment sections on the Social Media platform to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking the mickey out of this bizarre choice of floor tiling, @__rahbow3 said:

"It can only be in South Africa."

On a more sober perspective, @Tlhogi3379 said:

"Haeeee mara yoooo..It's sad though for the stolen family."

Another Twitter user, @Junoth17 couldn't resist but to add:

"Rest in pieces."

Many of those who commented suggested that the house might be cursed given the fact that the broken tombstone pieces may suggest a tomb was raided. Others even advised that the property be avoided at all costs.

Fearing for the occupants of the home, @bryteboulevard said:

"That floor has cursed the whole family, spiritually and ancestrally. Sacred ground not safe for all who enter the premises."

Echoing the sentiments above, @Iam_Ncebaa said:

"Bahamba phez'kwedlozi - they are trampling over their ancestors."

To further drive the point home, @AthiB suggested that:

"This house needs some cleansing."

Mzansi spots home made from trash, people are taking notes

Briefly News reported that one man's trash is another man's treasure and for this South African man, this could not be any more true. Heading online, a hardworking guy shared how he turns refuse into his own very special kind of treasure.

@Makatjane3 took to Twitter to share how he goes through dumpsites and trash to find old bottles that he uses to turn into decorative pieces for people's homes. He also shared pictures of his beautiful work with his impressed followers.

The post quickly gained traction as thousands of locals were left impressed by the man's hard work and determination.

Source: Briefly News