A musical group of children known as Loverboyz stunned the internet when they rapped to a gqom beat in Afrikaans

From the group of six, two boys served as the lyrical masters, three were hyping them up, and one casually held the speaker, playing the beat

Members of the online community rushed to the viral video's comment section to applaud the young gentlemen for their lyrical talents

A group of boys stunned the internet with their musical talents. Images: @officialloverboyz

A few children from Cape Town wowed social media users after showing off their rapping skills.

Taking to their TikTok account, a group known as Loverboyz (@officialloverboyz) uploaded a clip of themselves standing in a front yard with the beautiful mountains and community of the Mother City as the background.

While one boy standing in the middle of the group of six held a portable speaker, three acted as hype men, and the remaining two older boys rapped in Afrikaans to a gqom beat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud talented boys

With almost half a million views since being uploaded on the popular social media platform, the Loverboyz had many people taking to the comment section with positivity.

Some also likened the group to Temple Boys Cpt, another musical group in the genre known for the banger Saggies.

Here is what people had to say:

While @dj_clay called the boys talented, the TikTokker also said:

"I just wish the beat would change because it all sounds the same."

@shaunmodise2 said to Loverboyz:

"Get in the studios, boys."

@keshia.jenner20 loved what they heard and commented:

"No autotune needed!"

@brendanbsidegillmer1 said to the group:

"I see a bright future, boys."

Mzansi schoolboy grooves to gqom

In another musical and heartwarming story, Briefly News previously reported about a South African student dancing passionately to a gqom song.

The video showed the detail the boy put into his dance routine. People could see how much concentration he needed to do the complicated legwork. Mzansi's social media users also flooded the comment section to let the boy know he was dancing very well and even suggested that he take part in other dance challenges.

