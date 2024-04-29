A South African TikTok video by @untandoyenkosi shows a wife dancing joyfully after a girls' night out

Her supportive husband films her, hyping her up and celebrating her fun night with friends

The video melted hearts online, with viewers praising the couple's positive energy and the husband's sweet gesture

A woman was filmed dancing happily by her hubby after a fun night out with her girls. Image: @untandoyenkosi

Source: TikTok

A cute TikTok video shows how a Mzansi husband hyped up his wife when she came back home from a girls night out.

Husband cheers dancing wife on

A TikTok video shared by @untandoyenkosi shows the happy and carefree wife dancing as she sings to her own vibey tune in her and her husband's bedroom.

The husband, behind the camera, can be heard hyping his wife up as she dances for him and recounts all the fun she had while out with her friends.

"Sikelela was a jump!," the post was captioned.

SA shows fun couple love

The video left many netizens entertained as they shared how they adored the couple and how chilled the husband was as he hyped his happy wife up.

Thandolwethukhoza_4 commented:

"The hype yeses yebo uphansi ."

silindilesithole30 said:

" Yabo today, every jive ngiyenzile."

cyril wrote:

"'Yebo ai man mmmh' lapho uwshelo phansi ubafo."

nomhlentobela responded:

"Uyabonakala umshado ubusisiwe I love this."

malindie commented:

"Kimi bekzothiwa “ububadansela kanje abafana Slie anifuni nje ukuba amantombazane aRight “. This is cute❤️."

Lwazi said:

"Ngomoya ophansi."

Man turns home into groove with wife and kids

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African man has so much fun with his family that he turned his home into a personal groove.

The man's vibe with his wife and kids was so addictive that South Africans also started grooving and enjoying the family's bond.

@cfsecurity posted the video where he and his family are getting down. The video went viral and clocked in 814K views.

