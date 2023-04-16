Every bride knows that their big day is all about them, and when your groom knows that too, it is even more special

One groom took his duties as a newlywed to the next level as he made sure all eyes were on his bride during their first dance

The crowd cheered as the groom hyped his bride's epic dance moves, and Mzansi had nothing but praise for the happy couple

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The bride should be the centre of attention on the wedding day. After he said "I do" to his beautiful bride at a traditional wedding, one groom understood the assignment. He focused all his attention on her as they first danced together.

South African hypes makoti on their special day. image: @mydecochannel

Source: TikTok

The groom is seen in the video by @mydecochannel encouraging his makoti to show off her dancing skills. The onlooking crowd responded to his cues by erupting into excited screams.

The video of the bride's dance moves caught the attention of over 100k people

The bride's moment of groove was celebrated by more than just the ceremony attendees. Anyone who watched the video shared in the joy of the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple's love shines through, and their shared joy is contagious. Everyone who saw them perform cheered enthusiastically.

Watch the video here:

The video of the dancing, traditional couple caused quite a stir on TikTok

When genuine affection shines through, people take note. Users of TikTok shared their congratulations with the couple. Mzansi is rooting for them to live a long, prosperous life together.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@gottaluvkagii loved the traditional vibes:

"Reasons why I'm not getting married outside my culture."

@sallydipuo love the outfit:

"Loving the dress."

@SamNene felt the love from the crowd:

"I love how your friends are always near you. Beautiful wedding."

@thatoragophala wants the same:

"If my man doesn’t hype me up like this, I’m going back in the house because, wow❤️."

South African man does karate at wedding, TikTok video has people of Mzansi howling: "Unnecessary drama"

The traditional bride is not the only one catching attention with her moves. Recently, Briefly News reported on a man who decided to show off his karate moves during his wedding speech.

Mzansi had a good chuckle over the confident man's moves. His white suit made the situation even more comical.

His performance was lost on people who didn't know what he was doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News