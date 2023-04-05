One beautiful bride walked down the aisle and had an interesting entrance that was meant to arrest the attendees' attention

The beauty had all eyes on her as she walked out to marry the love of her life and announced her arrival with the help of a smoke machine

Many people watched the video, and people shared their thoughts about the wedding ceremony

The viral TikTok shows the gorgeous procession at the wedding event.

The video got thousands of likes as people chose their favourite part of the clip.

South African bride shows off creative wedding entrance

In the video by @theovansmoke, the soon-to-be wife arrived at her wedding and made an entrance to remember. As the audience waited, smoke filled the air before it settled to reveal the bride exiting the building.

The camera then panned to the rest of the wedding party, including bridesmaids and groomsmen. The bridesmaids were in modern shweshwe dresses. The groomsmen wore cream suits, and they were a major hit. Watch the video:

South Africans get distracted by handsome groomsmen

Although the bride looked breathtaking, people commented that the groomsmen looked well-polished. Mzansi loves to see weddings, and online users complimented the entire wedding party.

@perfumeoryt commented:

"Gents attire, 10/10 minus NOTHING."

@tshidi968 commented:

"Oh, brothers are, wow."

@estherm808 commented:

"Bride check, decor check, bridesmaids check, groomsmen check. Congratulations."

@motalegraca commented:

"Yoh, the gents be looking neat."

@kgomotsomokgonyana commented:

"Men, men looking fab."

Mzansi couple shares cute wedding that cost them R0, people are here for it

Briefly News reported that this couple was smart - they got married for free! Sharing their touching nuptials in a TikTok video, the newlyweds had people claiming this was exactly what they wanted to do, and some wished they had done the same.

Weddings typically cost a lot. With times being tough, many couples are putting off getting married due to financial constraints. However, it doesn't have to be that way.

