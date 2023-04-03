A Mzansi couple got married for free, and their nuptials have gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user @wonder_womxn shared a video of their special day, letting peeps know it cost R0

Many people clapped for the couple, praying that others start realising that a wedding shouldn't put you in debt

This couple was smart - they got married for free! Sharing their touching nuptials in a TikTok video, the newlyweds had people claiming this was exactly what they wanted to do, and some wished they had done the same.

Getting married for free is the vibe a lot of Mzansi people are praying their future partners are down with. Iamge: TikTok / @wonder_womxn

Source: TikTok

Weddings typically cost a lot. With times being tough, many couples are putting off getting married due to financial constraints. However, it doesn't have to be that way.

Mzansi couple's free wedding goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @wonder_womxn shared a video of how she and her man managed to get married for free. They got hitched at a local church, wore clothes they already owned, and had their pictures taken by family on their cell phones.

Paying R0 for their wedding, this couple entered marriage with no wedding debt hanging over their heads. What a win. Watch the full video below:

Mzansi shares their view on the wedding that cost nothing

While some claimed they might regret it, the majority loved that they did what they felt was right for them. Spending thousands on a wedding is stressful, and many people hope this type of wedding becomes the new normal.

@ShëSaid said:

"Yes, let's make this more of a thing because people be giving out dollars for a wed then guests still complain."

@originalbushy said:

"A dream wedding is what you individually dream about and this is a dream wedding. Much respect for you guys and may the Lord bless your marriage."

@R said:

"Congratulations. This is so beautiful."

@Lucinda_jamaisvu sqid:

"So beautiful. I married my husband like this 13 years ago and I can only praise God for what we have achieved since then."

@claudiajoseph119 said:

"Congrats guys may god bless your marriage."

Bride-to-be excited to get married in two "cheap" wedding dresses purchased online for little over R1000

In related news, Briefly News reported that weddings are often hella expensive, with brides super stressed and running from one dress shop to another to secure the perfect gown for their special day.

But one lady from Scotland isn't allowing the price of the garments she chooses to determine how lovely she looks or how much fun she has, and bagged two lovely dresses for a total of £55 (about R1 126).

Katie Louise Rice, who will be married in September, initially selected a gown from a bridal store valued at £800 (around R16 404).

Source: Briefly News