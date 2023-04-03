An angry neighbour left someone’s car on stands after removing their wheels for parking in their space

TikTok user @smomondiagoldi shared a video showing a white Mercedes car with no wheels

Mzansi people applauded the salty neighbour, claiming they did what many have never had the guts to

People can be hella salty after a long day! One person removed all four wheels from someone'ssomeone's car just because they parked in their space.

While having a designated parking space is cool, many people get really possessive and take it personally when someone else parks in their spot.

TikTok video showing Mercedes with no wheels goes viral

TikTok user @smomondiagoldi shared a video showing a white Mercedes car with no wheels. Turns out, the person parked in a neighbour's parking spot and paid the price.

This level of Karen is something else! Take a look:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the salty neighbour

While this was a tad extreme, people loved the person's work. Reminding the person that they had their own parking and chose not to use it, the salty neighbour was well in their right, lol. This is the drama people in complexes live for.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Ladesh said:

"Your neighbours are paying for that parking..even if they don't have a car...doesn't give you rights to use their parking. I will do the same."

@ChumaTyolo said:

"I bet he been telling u to stop parking there but awuva...hahaha."

@merc said:

"person'sI love this neighbour. We all have allocated spots."

@ said:

"Your neighbour did the Lord's work. If I had it in me I'd do it too."

@Mtho_Mnisi said:

"Lol someone parked at my spot yesterday and I parked him in and went out ka Uber for two hours to watch a movie."

@Mrs Ndima (Mdluli, Zulu) said:

"This is deeper than it looks nawe stay on your lane."

@Zulu Omnyama said:

"Gave you permanent parking."

