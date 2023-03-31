Mzansi had a good laugh at a prank that a white woman played on her Xhosa man on TikTok

TikTok user @kylie_dunywa played on the stigma claiming white people can't dance, and her man was puzzled

People loved the laugh the lady was able to have at herself and the reaction her man gave

A white lady with a humorous side decided to prank her Xhosa bae by performing a TikTok dance she claimed to have been working on the whole weekend. Seeing the man's face left people in stitches.

TikTok user @kylie_dunywa made her man belive that she worked really hard on this dance. Image: TikTok / @kylie_dunywa

Source: TikTok

It is no secret that a stigma exists that claims white people can't dance, and it is true for some. This woman has embraced her lack of dance skills and turned them into humour.

TikTok dance video shows white woman pranking Xhosa bae

It is a great gift to be able to laugh at one’s self. TikTok user @kylie_dunywa decided to trick her man by making him think she took a whole weekend to leave a very average dance routine.

The mansion's facial expressions are priceless! He tried hard to find the wow moment, but there wasn't one. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens laughed hard at the hilarious TikTok dance prank

This is the way we all should be able to laugh at ourselves and be as a couple. People flooded the comment section, giving ups on the babe for the lit clip.

Read some of the comments:

@user54997571216 said:

"Girl you have another 10 months to practice coz Dezember is around the corner."

@Mea said:

"You did so good gurl he was in shock."

@zar7188 said:

"A whole weekend!!!"

@nandipantshuntsha said:

"It is the love you have for each other for me! The way he looks at his gorgeous lady."

@Mich said:

"The face! Girl what are you doing?"

