“My Affidavit”: Wife Shares Clip of SAPS Hubby Wearing a Mask, SA Cracks Jokes

A woman joking with her SAPS police officer husband filmed him coming into their house

While he wore his blue uniform, the man also wore a mask to cover his face as his wife recorded him

Social media users took to the video's comment section to crack jokes about how the cop entered the house

A man knew his wife all too well when he walked into their home with his face covered. Images: @nobuhle_thelejane

Source: TikTok

A woman showed the fun side of her relationship with her cop husband by recording him entering their home with his face covered.

TikTokker Nobuhle Thelejane, who uses the handle @nobuhle_thelejane, took to the app to share a video of her husband, Anderson Thelejane, presumably coming home from his shift. He was still wearing the South African Police Service (SAPS) uniform.

The woman wrote in her post:

"My affidavit came in and covered his face with a mask."

It seems Anderson knew his wife would film him once he got home, which could be why he wore the material over his face. The police officer's actions made Nobuhle giggle as she filmed him walking inside their home.

Watch the video below:

Online users laugh at SAPS officer

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to crack a few jokes about the police officer, while others laughed about the woman calling her husband an affidavit.

@2my_05 added laughing emojis to their comment when they typed:

"He clearly knows you very well."

@zanojobe hopped onto the trend of calling their partner in law enforcement a peculiar name related to the job:

"My protection order says your house is beautiful."

@gummybearmotlatjo commented on the way Anderson moved from one side of the house to the other:

"I love the walk."

@kabaza13 also cracked a joke when they mentioned the former Minister of Police:

"Bheki Cele said they must stop doing TikTok videos."

