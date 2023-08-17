A South African woman went viral on social media after posting a video of her crush, a police officer

The woman said she has never had a crush before and is completely smitten with the police officer

Mzansi netizens were intrigued by her story and encouraged the woman to try and find the police officer

A woman took to social media to ask netizens to help her find her crush captured on video.

A lady couldn't help but crush over a handsome SAPS police officer. Image: @mercy_nous/TikTok

Woman shares video of her SAPS officer crush

A crush is a strong feeling of romantic attraction towards someone. People who have a crush on someone may fantasise about them, daydream about being with them, and become easily flustered when they are around them.

Mercy Nouse (@mercy_nous) posted a video showing a group of police officers escorting people. The video focuses on one particular officer, a tall and hunky white man, whom Mercy is completely smitten with.

"I have never had a crush my entire life, please don't ruin it for me please, this is my crush, hleng," she wrote on the post.

South Africans encourage Mercy to pursue her crush

After seeing the man in question, many ladies encouraged Mercy to try and find the handsome police officer. Others also gushed over the man in uniform.

2my_05 commented:

"Ey Nkosi yami."

teboho regina said:

"Kanti why is that lady holding your men's hand like that?."

allybear85 replied:

"Haibo this is a south African policeman?? Ok pin us location to where you hiding these ones. Hmmm get him girl."

Thamsanqa K commented:

"There's no ring on his finger. FIND HIM. ."

Tinyiko Matjokane583 responded:

"He's cute. You can tell he doesn't take bribes. I'm sure you'll find him. good luck, girlfriend ."

keke replied:

"Huuuuu he's cuteenkare eatsum more."

~blondy~ replied:

"Men in uniform have a choke hold on me ."

Gauteng high school boy surprises crush with romantic matric dance proposal

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng high school went all out when they assisted one of their boys to ask his crush out to the matric dance.

It was red carpets, red flowers and laughter as the young man got to ask his bae to be his date for the final dance of the matriculants.

The video was posted by @claudiassspams on TikTok and reached 261K views in under 24 hours. The proposal was one for the history books, and it showed how creative high school children can be.

