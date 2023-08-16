A woman went viral on TikTok for wearing an odd-looking wig that appears to be a puff of curls at the top and a short pixie cut style at the bottom

Some people found the hairstyle funny because it was unexpected and made them question their assumptions about what is considered "normal"

South Africans reacted to the video with banter, using phrases like "Kwa Mamkhize" and "Batho ba ko Soshanguve" to express their amusement

We are used to seeing people with conventional hairstyles, so when someone has an unconventional hairstyle, it can be jarring and attention-grabbing. This can be funny because it makes us think outside the box and question our assumptions about what is considered "normal."

Netizens were amused by a woman's puff-pixie-cut wig. Image: @queenntswane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows woman wearing odd wig in taxi

One woman certainly had people talking after a video of her rocking an odd-looking wig went viral on TikTok.

The footage shows the woman from the back, sitting in a taxi and wearing a wig that appears to be a puff of curls at the top and a short pixie cut style at the bottom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sometimes, people choose unconventional hairstyles to make a statement about themselves or about the world around them. Now this 2-in-1 hairdo is sure to make a statement, LOL.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to woman's hair with laughter and banter

Rea_betswe reacted:

"Kwa Mamkhize ."

dits.95 replied:

"Batho ba ko Soshanguve."

Gomolemo commented:

"Don’t Judge it Life is like rice."

Greeny wrote:

"I need Ayanda Ncwane and Zodwa from Gomora for my comment in this journey of life Bazalwane, life is like rice."

Noluthando replied:

"Haibo yini manje le."

Lebza said:

"In this journey of life bazalwane."

Johannesburg woman’s wig slides off mid-groove

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public, The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News