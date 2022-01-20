South African law student Siphesihle Mtshali (@spash_mtase on TikTok) posted a clip on social media of herself dancing

Mtshali, clad with a pair of shades, can be seen breaking it down in her kitchen to Busta 929's Ngixolele

Online users are calling for the dance to be called 'Spash' and for it to become an online global challenge

Social media user Siphesihle Mtshali had South Africans vibing with a short clip of herself dancing to Busta 929's Ngixolele in her kitchen. She broke it down in the dopest way possible and gained tons of attention.

The law student seemed to be living her best life. Her radiating smile was highlighted by a mustard coloured long-sleeved tee, black shorts, fluffy pink socks and a pair of stylish shades that completed the look.

This lovely lady danced her way to TikTok fame and peeps are calling or her unique moves to become a worldwide challenge. Image: @spash_mtase / TikTok

Source: UGC

Peeps that commented on her post have given the unique dance a name - 'Spash' - and are calling for it to become a worldwide challenge.

South African TikTok users have her video on repeat

@miss_jabu commented:

"A new SA Style, we'll call it Spash."

@leonardmoahloli said:

"I think you should do it forever. I saw this video on someone's WhatsApp status and I loved it. I even downloaded TikTok just to see more. You rock!"

@sgora03 shared:

"Challenge accepted."

@tlholom1 wrote:

"You nailed it hunny, continue teaching us new styles."

@1962_ziggy mentioned:

"The Spash Challenge should be done worldwide just like the Jerusalem challenge (what do you guys think?)."

@noluthandoking1 hilariously responded with:

"Please do it again I was busy washing the sun, but please wear your shoes this time around.

@madodamazibuko added:

"You are the best. Video of the year 2021."

