A popular TikTok user with the handle @jocelynmo left jaws on the floor with her dope take on the #TriggerDanceChallenge

The young lady hit every beat and crushed every move that goes along with the viral dance challenge

Peeps liked her post thousands of times and it was also viewed more than 6 million times thanks to her entertaining moves

The #TriggerDanceChallenge is still dominating the TikTok trends. @jocelynmo shared a short clip of her addition to the challenge and she has peeps sweating. The stunning young lady crushed the trend from beginning to end.

Her attitude, facial expressions and the pure fun she had in the clip really make for an entertaining video. With DJ Karri's Trigger playing, she does the signature hand movements, fake sneezes and hits every beat on time.

This stunning woman crushed every beat with killer moves in the #TriggerDanceChallenge. Image: @jocelynmo._ / TikTok

Jocelyn's amazing take on the viral dance challenge resulted in her receiving 6 million views on TikTok with over 659 000 likes.

TikTok users are living for Jocelyn's stylish dance moves

@k.ttarius said:

"The best I've seen so far."

@LizbaeKingpin wrote:

"E for ENERGYYYYY."

@user6479357749805 shared:

"South Africans make dancing look effortless."

@big_bri1 commented:

"The energy is giving what is supposed to be given."

@Yung'm Cliff simply said:

"Can’t stop watching."

@pretty_poi responded with:

"I've watched this so many times. You really killed it."

@Efezino Jesusboy added:

"I think yours is the best so far on this trend. You did it effortlessly."

