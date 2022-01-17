Social media has been abuzz with excitement after a Mzansi family took part in the popular #UmlandoChallenge

The dance challenge has been trending online recently and has seen users gyrating to the song Umlando by Toss

The video is a firm favourite amongst SA online users who have commended the mom on her killer moves

Bringing light hearted banter onto the social media streets was online user @danielmarven who posted a video of a mother, daughter and son dancing to the #UmlandoChallenge.

A video of a Mzansi family doing the #UmlandoChallenge is doing the rounds on social media. Image: @danielmarven / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

The Twitter post has over 3100 views and social media users seem very impressed. Most peeps said it was the mom who was the real show stopper in the entertaining clip.

Here are some of their comments on the tweet:

@BathatheMajor_2 said:

“Mother the only female who killed it, that daughter must rest.”

@Tshepoleaka10 reacted:

“They nailed it.”

@billie076 replied:

“Lmfao... This is golden.”

@MapuleMaake2 said:

“This mom is vibes.”

Young Stunna praised for his verse on hit single

Briefly News previously reported that a new Amapiano hit titled Umlando has sparked a heated debate on the timeline. The yanos fans are arguing about who dropped the best verse in the track featuring the likes of Young Stunna, Lady Du, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo, among others.

Many peeps have argued that the only verse that's doing the things on the banger is Young Stunna's verse. The Adiwele hitmaker's name is trending on Twitter as his fans continue to praise him for blessing the song with the hot verse.

Peeps also shared that Lady Du's verse is also cool. Amapiano producer Kabza De Small created the beat of the song.

@tefo_breezy wrote:

"Young Stunna the only one who killed it, others were not needed."

@siphesihle_gee commented:

"You needed Kabza on production tbh, what was Sir Trill and Sino Msolo doing there? Too many unnecessary features. The only thing that matters in this song is the 'senz' umlando' part and Young Stunna's verse."

