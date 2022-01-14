‘Umlando’ Sparks Heated Debate: Young Stunna Praised for His Verse on Hit Single

Amapiano lovers have argued that Young Stunna is the real star in the new yanos hit song titled Umlando

The trending track features the likes of Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo, among other top yanos artists

Many yanos fans believe that Young Stunna bodied everyone featured on the song with his cool verse

A new Amapiano hit titled Umlando has sparked a heated debate on the timeline. The yanos fans are arguing about who dropped the best verse in the track featuring the likes of Young Stunna, Lady Du, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo, among others.

Young Stunna has been praised for his hot verse on 'Umlando'. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Many peeps have argued that the only verse that's doing the things on the banger is Young Stunna's verse. The Adiwele hitmaker's name is trending on Twitter as his fans continue to praise him for blessing the song with the hot verse.

Peeps also shared that Lady Du's verse is also cool. Amapiano producer Kabza De Small created the beat of the song.

@moeketsi__x said:

"If only it had Lady Du and Young Stunna's verses."

@tefo_breezy wrote:

"Young Stunna the only one who killed it, others were not needed."

@siphesihle_gee commented:

"You needed Kabza on production tbh, what was Sir Trill and Sino Msolo doing there? Too many unnecessary features. The only thing that matters in this song is the 'senz' umlando' part and Young Stunna's verse."

@KxngBvda wrote:

"What Young Stunna did to Umlando can never be done again."

@bronwin__ added:

"Umlando would’ve banged with just Young Stunna."

Lady Du jumps on trending #UmlandoChallenge

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has jumped on the trending #UmlandoChallenge. The Amapiano vocalist took to social media to share a clip of herself dancing to the smash yanos hit.

Lady Du, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo, among others, dropped a banger titled Umlando and Mzansi is showing love to it. Peeps have been sharing videos of themselves doing the Umlando dance on top of concrete fences, cars and balconies, to name a few.

Lady Du took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself taking on the challenge. Most of her fans and peers in the industry said she nailed it.

