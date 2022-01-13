Lady Du Takes On Trending #UmlandoChallenge, Mzansi Shows Love: “You Nailed It”

Lady Du has taken the #UmlandoChallenge head on and by the look of things, the Amapiano vocalist nailed it

Lady Du, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo, to name a few, dropped the banging yanos track recently everyone is going cray-cray over Umlando

The Amapiano artist shared a clip of herself slaying the Umlando dance moves on a balcony, back of a vehicle and on top of a table

Lady Du has jumped on the trending #UmlandoChallenge. The Amapiano vocalist took to social media to share a clip of herself dancing to the smash yanos hit.

Lady Du, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo, among others, dropped a banger titled Umlando and Mzansi is showing love to it. Peeps have been sharing videos of themselves doing the Umlando dance on top of concrete fences, cars and balconies, to name a few. Lady Du also took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself taking on the challenge.

Most of her fans and peers in the entertainment industry said the stunner nailed the challenge.

ttmbha wrote:

"I'm gonna try this, eish, I hope I don't break my back."

daffodil_motloung said:

"Hai, you killed it shem."

primmy098 commented:

"You nailed it, washa."

snemangema said:

"Whole mood."

k_malapane wrote:

"The last part. Bathong, you killed it."

modisekatleho71 added:

"I love the one at the back of the vehicle. Ishhuuuuuu."

Lady Du gives emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

