A Curro school teacher went viral after joining learners in a dance circle, creating a lively moment

The clip gained attention for showing a relaxed classroom atmosphere where learners and teachers interact beyond formal teaching

Many viewers online praised the moment as positive engagement that helps build connection and trust in schools

A joyful moment has captured South Africa’s attention after a video showed a teacher breaking into dance in the middle of a circle of learners at a Curro school.

The picture on the left showed the teacher entering the circle. Image: @khanyandlovu

Source: TikTok

A video posted by TikTok user @khanyandlovu on 9 May 2026 shows the teacher confidently stepping into the centre of a group of pupils who surround him in a circle formation. Instead of a formal lesson or structured activity, the moment turns into an impromptu dance session, with learners cheering him on as he matches their energy.

What stands out in the video is the atmosphere from the learners at Curro school. They screamed with joy, as their tachers showed them how he gets down. The teacher’s participation in their dance circle is met with excitement, laughter, and encouragement from the group, creating a sense of unity between educator and learners. The video also captured the friendly and cute relationship between the teacher and the pupils.

Teacher and students bond goes viral online

Social media users quickly reacted to the video by user @khanyandlovu, with many praising the teacher for creating a positive and relatable learning environment. Some said it reflects a modern approach to teaching, where emotional connection and engagement play a role in student development. Older netizens, especially those born in the 90s said they wish their teachers were that fun back in the days.

Others simply enjoyed the humour and light-heartedness of the moment, saying it was refreshing to see a teacher letting loose and joining in on learner culture. There were also broader discussions in the comments about classroom dynamics and discipline, with some users noting that moments like these can help build trust and improve learner participation in school activities.

The screenshot on the right captured learners screaming with joy for their teacher. Image: @khanyandlovu

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises the vibey teacher

Pty_erry11 joked:

“Is he a principal and a doctor?”

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS commented:

“He looks like a doctor, a CEO and a teacher.”

Jess joked:

“I’m 30 years old neh, but next time invite me for vibes. 😭❤️”

Lelona N Gcilishe reflected:

“We weren’t even allowed phones at school. 😭💔”

Ccupidz wrote:

“If he’s your principal, then your school is a vibe!”

Arait Eroma Smada joked:

“School fees paid. 😻😻”

Erynne reacted:

“Looked at my principal and sighed. 💔”

Tania Hendricks said:

“Ooooo this man is mos dam handsome yesis. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about teachers

A maths teacher's dance moves captured attention at Maphephetha Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal, sparking reactions from South Africans online.

A KZN school community is rallying behind Marisa Matthysen, a beloved former Grade 1 teacher who has been living with Parkinson's disease since 2009.

A local school shared a heartwarming post about the duties teachers find themselves doing for their primary school learners without signing up for them.

Source: Briefly News