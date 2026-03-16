A local school shared a heartwarming post about the duties teachers find themselves doing for their little earners without signing up for them

These were highlighted in a Facebook post, which gained massive engagement online, as many viewers agreed with every task they face in the classroom

Social media users were deeply moved and flooded the comments section, noting that teachers, especially those in the foundation phase, deserved to be celebrated for their patience

Parents praised teachers for their ability to handle young children in the lower grades. Image: Despatch Preparatory School

Source: Facebook

A post from an Eastern Cape primary school gained massive engagement and debate on the role of being a teacher in 2026, and how learners make teachers wear many hats at schools.

The clip was shared by the Facebook account Despatch Preparatory School on 13 March 2026, showing the teacher in many roles and sparking an online debate about the heavy load they carry.

The school showed off the different characteristics of the teaching career in the video compilation. It first showed the woman sitting on a chair in the classroom with a young learner standing behind her, as if massaging her. It moved to show that teachers also become money lenders, as the children would often come ask for small amounts, such as R2.

The other roles teachers perform

The video shared by the Facebook account Despatch Preparatory School also revealed that educators take the roles of nurses when the little ones are not feeling well. When one loses their things, they are expected to be police officers to solve the item mystery. School pupils also rely on teachers to arrange their rides home when their transport doesn't arrive, or when they are left behind.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA debates the role played by teachers

The post gained massive online attention as viewers flooded the comment section with nothing but praise for teachers. Many viewers thanked our local teachers and acknowledged the good work they do for their children. Some said they respected the profession, calling for educators to be celebrated. One viewer jokingly noted that the teacher forgot to add judge and lawyer to the list of educators' daily tasks at school.

Social media users were touched by the video and thanked teachers for their hard work. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Thato Makgoane said:

"I really respect teachers, may God continue strengthening you and may the government pay you more, you deserve so much more🤞🏾."

User @Puleng Macheli commented:

"Respect to all teachers. You play a very important role, especially in the foundation phase."

User @Snenhlanhla Makhanya shared:

"You left the lawyer and a judge, where you have to solve every case they report, and you must hear their heads of arguments, cross-examine their facts and come up with a verdict

User @Duvha la Venda

"As parents, we have a duty to teach our children to appreciate and respect their teachers. With teamwork, we can make it easier fr them and be lenient with them while they do their job. Thanks to all teachers in the world."

User @Lebohang Madlopha said:

"Thank you, teacher, we really appreciate you ❤️🥰."

User @Siphokazi Sporo Chawekazi James commented:

"True that. Teachers should be celebrated every chance possible."

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

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The internet was left in tears after a young man shared a heartwarming conclusion to his viral search for his primary school teacher, after last seeing her 18 years ago.

A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.

Source: Briefly News