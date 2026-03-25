Zimbabwean tycoon made headlines again recently, this time, not because of high personal expenditure, but for a massive, generous donation to his country

The businessman shared the news of his kind act on Facebook, followed by a statement from the presidential house, which honoured him for his kindness

Social media users flooded the comments section singing the man's praise and noting that he was a great example of what a good leader should be

A rich man donated 10 ambulances to Zimbabwe's Department of Health. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Wealthy businessman Wicknell Chivayo recently shared a post of his enormous contribution to the Zimbabwean healthcare system, touching the hearts of viewers.

The post was shared on Facebook on 25 March 2025, where it went viral, in just hours after it was shared. Viewers flooded the comments section, thanking the father of two for ploughing back into his country.

The businessman donated 10 brand new, state-of-the-art ambulances equipped with the latest medical technologies, including respirators, oxygen delivery systems, defibrillators and advanced patient monitoring units. The ambulances were handed over to the Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. Dr Douglas Mombeshora, for onward distribution across all the provinces.

The generous donation of 10 ambulances

This, Facebook user Sir Wicknell said, was to strengthen the emergency response capacity and improve access to critical healthcare services. Wicknell also handed over 200,000 litres of diesel to ensure that the operation of the Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances can continue. The 10 ambulances are an addition to the other 10 he already had donated in November 2025, completing his promise of 20.

See the generous act on the Facebook post here.

SA debates the generous donation

The video went viral, with over 4K social media users flooding the comments section to share joy at the news of the massive donations. Many viewers were moved by the wealthy man's donation and praised him for putting the people of his country first. Some were disappointed that the leaders were not able to provide state-of-the-art ambulances for their people. They noted that a good working government should be able to sustain itself without needing assistance from private companies. Others said the tycoon's contribution was inspiring and reflected the impact that visionary leadership and philanthropy can achieve.

Viewers thanked the man for his generous contribution. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

User @Trust Antony Chinyama said:

"In a working economy, the department should have enough budget to buy its own vehicles."

User @Khalid Ally Chilembwe commented:

"Sir Wicknell, what an incredible contribution to Zimbabwe's healthcare system! The delivery of these state-of-the-art ambulances will undoubtedly enhance emergency response and save lives. It's heartening to see private sector support for Vision 2030 and the government's healthcare goals."

User @Kudakwashe Jakata shared:

"We can all make an impact in our small way wherever we are if we can emulate such a big heart. It's not about the money involved in this gesture for me, but the spirit behind it. Thanks for the beacon of light."

User @Flobase Florah added:

"We applaud your continued commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and uplifting communities across Zimbabwe. Your contribution is truly inspiring and reflects the impact that visionary leadership and philanthropy can achieve."

User @Shady Kayz Machikiza commented:

"Our own John Wick. This is beautiful, sir. You have done well. There was a need for this move. May the movement be done in every city so that the medical sector can experience better conditions."

User @Herbert Maduna said:

"Great initiative."

3 Briefly News articles about tycoons

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A wealthy Zimbabwean businessman spent R6.4M on custom-made designer outfits at a high-end clothing store overseas, sparking a massive online debate about wasteful expenditure.

Source: Briefly News