A wealthy Zimbabwean businessman spent millions of rands on custom-made designer outfits at a high-end shop overseas

The luxury brand even created a special birthday gift for the tycoon to thank him for being such a loyal customer

Social media users were stunned by the prices, with some items costing around R100,000, and debated the high expenditure

A wealthy man from Zimbabwe spoiled himself while on an international trip. Image: @sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean tycoon, Wicknell Chivayo, flexed his riches while visiting a luxury-brand store, where he spent millions in one go.

The high expenditure video was shared on X by user @CrimeWatchZW on 20 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining floods of comments from viewers who were disappointed by the showoff.

Chivayo was filmed at a Dolce & Gabbana store while fitting into his tailor-made tracksuit. Speaking to the store employee named Arthur, he confirmed how much the tracksuit was. The man responded by informing him that the top was €5500 (R108,000) and the pants were €5000 (R98,000). As if the R200,000 tracksuit was not steep. The tycoon asked the price of a navy tracksuit he had tried on earlier, and was told that it was made specially for him as his birthday gift.

The man splurges millions at a designer store

While filming himself in the mirror at the luxury store, the businessman asked how much the total invoice was for everything he had bought. X account @CrimeWatchZW showed the man sighing before going to check the amount. He then noted that it was €287,000, before they mentioned that he had paid a €50,000 deposit, which brought his total to €330,000 (R6.4 million).

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Watch the X video below:

SA debates about the massive spending

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were disappointed by the wealthy man's extravagant shopping. Many viewers said spending millions on clothes coming from a country with a high poverty rate was a bit insensitive to the masses' reality. Some noted that billionaires such as Elon Musk and Patrice Motsepe were not flashy like that and advised the tycoon to take it easy. Others, however, saw nothing wrong with the man's spending, noting that he worked hard for his money and deserved to spend it however he wanted.

Viewers were shocked to hear that the tracksuit the tycoon had on was R100,000. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @NyashaMapu29900 commented:

"€330k's worth of clothes to millionaires is like spending $300 to an average folk. Mari vanayo (they have money), why not spend if your pockets are permitting."

User @disengaged1984 said:

"@MbalulaFikile, your twin? Seems you like matching outfits."

User @KingDubeIV added:

"$300,000 for clothes that look like primary school pyjamas. Money can't buy you taste."

User @tlhakudi2 shared:

"You never see Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Patrice Motsepe wearing these clothes or showing how they spend their money. The money he spends on clothes is the money he can spend at least to build a school, upgrade a clinic in Zimbabwe, eish."

User @AscendProHealth commented:

"€330k on designer clothes while many Zimbabweans can’t even afford necessities. This is why heads are shaking everywhere."

User @thozix said:

"With that amount of money, I would have bought shares in the brand and gotten dividends forever."

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Source: Briefly News