A content creator who had just bought himself a new television showcased its special feature, which many viewers loved

The man shared his post in a TikTok video where he displayed how it worked and showed the results, sparking an online debate

Social media users were impressed by the beauty of the brand and the modern innovation, and noted that they would be buying themselves the TV

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A tech-savvy man demonstrated a Skyworth Smart TV that solves the common struggle of losing the remote. Image: @mackie7000_.

Source: TikTok

A man from Johannesburg plugged others with a Skyworth Smart TV that could solve their remote control misplacement problems.

He shared his clip on his TikTok handle @mackie7000_ on 17 March 2026, with 769K views, 116K likes, and over 1.5K comments from social media users who were excited to see the innovative TV.

The man explained that he bought himself a 55-inch Skyworth Smart TV, and showed off the "find my remote" label in the television box. He then noted that he was going to test it to see if it really worked.

Testing the Skyworth "find my remote" feature

She then asked his girlfriend to hide the remote while he went outside so he could not see where it was hidden. A few minutes later, he got back inside the house and took the test. TikTok user @mackie7000_ then pressed a button underneath the screen, which displayed the "find my remote." Using the manual navigation, he pressed it, and immediately a sound came from the direction of where it was.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the key finding feature of Skyworth

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and comments from an online community that was mostly impressed by the TV feature. Many viewers expressed an interest in buying it, noting how tiring it was to search for a remote, especially when living with little children. Some complimented the brand on its quality and affordability, and noted that their sale would go up after the creator's video. One viewer who was also wowed by the invention joked that creatives had created the same system for car and home keys.

The creator used a button on the TV screen to trigger an alert sound from the hidden device. Image: @mackie7000_.

Source: TikTok

User @Tshidiso Dangote Khunou

"Watch Skyworth TV sales go up."

User @TheWebszz🤍

"Skyworth is a good brand, hey. We have an 85-inch, and it was very cheap, but we don't have that feature 😭."

User @Silindokuhle & Iyapha

"Not me seeing this after I lost my bedroom Skyworth remote, but it is the old version. Why can’t we just do an update and get that feature, na? Last time I found the remote in the kitchen cupboard. I have a 4-year-old who thinks he owns everything in this house 🤦🏾‍♀️."

User @Penny Nomzamo Nkosi

"Just ran to check, I didn’t know 😂. At this point, university is a secondary source of learning😭."

User @Noma commented:

"I don't regret pressing that follow button. If you ask me why I'm so obsessed with your account I'm going to show them this video because I just bought a Skyworth TV."

User @Dane Blackbeard

"Now we need that for car keys and house keys 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about plugs

A Cape Town woman visiting her Jet store plugged others with some of their winter coat stock valued at reasonable prices, impressing the online community.

A local woman showcased sets of cooking utensils which she found at a much cheaper rate at Shein, after nearly buying them for more at Woolworths.

A fashion-forward content creator showcased a variety of trendy footwear which ranged from high heels, sandals and flats, all available at Woolworths, wowing the online community.

Source: Briefly News